Northfield swimming pool incident: 10-year-old schoolgirl dies at Aberdeen leisure center

A 10-year-old schoolgirl unexpectedly died inside a swimming pool in the Aberdeen leisure centre on February 12, 2024. The girl's identity has not been disclosed by the authorities, as per Scottish Daily Express.

The circumstances leading to the tragic incident are yet to be made official and an investigation has been launched by the Scotland Police for the same. However, the police department did not find anything suspicious in their initial findings.

Expand Tweet

The girl was transported to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after emergency services arrived at the spot. The medical authorities also attempted to revive her and as per the latest updates, entry to the leisure centre was restricted after the incident. The restriction has continued since the morning of February 13.

Aberdeen leisure centre swimming pool incident: Authorities yet to reveal more information

The swimming pool incident at Aberdeen, Northfield happened on Monday at 8 pm, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Scotland Police. He mentioned that they received a call regarding the girl facing difficulty in the swimming pool and emergency services were immediately sent to the location.

A statement from the Scottish Ambulance Service stated that among the emergency services, there was an ambulance alongside special operation response teams.

While the cops are trying to uncover more details, a spokesperson for Sport Aberdeen said that they have collaborated with the authorities after the incident. The statement continued:

"Inquiries are ongoing and the venue remains closed until further notice."

One of the locals spoke to The Scottish Sun, saying that his granddaughter was also present at the place and she was told to return home. The local described the situation as a "traumatic time" and sent his condolences to the girl's family.

Another child died at Peoria in similar incident

The news of the Aberdeen leisure centre swimming pool incident comes at a time when another child lost his life in a similar incident at Peoria earlier this month. The child reportedly drowned in a pool near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road and was discovered in an unresponsive condition, as per KTAR News.

The child was said to be around three years old and he was taken to the local hospital after the medical officials attempted to save him. The child died at the hospital but his identity has not been disclosed by the authorities until now.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE