"Not April Fools?!"- Netizens react to KFC's new 'Fried Chicken' flavored toothpaste

KFC, the famous fast-food restaurant chain, recently teamed up with Australian company Hismile to turn its signature fried chicken into an oral care essential. Inspired by the fast food joint’s iconic 11 herbs and spices, the toothpaste will treat fans to the same flavor of its "finger lickin' good" Original Recipe Chicken right on the toothbrush.

Ad

On April 1, 2025, the brands took to social media to unveil the product. Sharing the images of the fried chicken toothpaste, the fast food chain wrote on Instagram:

“Not a prank. It’s here. And it’s Finger Lickin’ Good.”

Ad

As the brands announced the product on April Fool's Day, many fans thought it was a joke at first. However, when the buzzworthy announcement turned out to be real, they took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to share their views.

On April 7, 2025, after X account, Daily Loud also shared in a tweet about the fried chicken toothpaste being true, a netizen questioned:

“Not April Fools?!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some fans seemed excited to try the KFC fried chicken-flavored toothpaste, others looked a bit concerned.

“Ain’t no way someone will brush his teeth with that,” another X user wrote.

“This is what yall call throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks,” another X user commented.

“Teeth licking good,” one netizen wrote.

Some netizens also joked about the taste of fried chicken being converted into a flavor of toothpaste.

Ad

"KFC said mint is mid," another X user wrote.

"kfc really out here trying to start breakfast with drumstick vibes brushing your teeth just got extra crispy," another netizen added.

KFC's new 'Fried Chicken' flavored toothpaste explored

Announced on April 1, 2025, the KFC fried chicken flavored toothpaste is notably a limited edition product while supplies last. The never-been-done-before toothpaste is said to give the mouth the flavor of KFC fried chicken while "feeling fresh and clean". It is available on Hismile's website for $13 (60g pack).

Ad

According to Food & Wine, the brand said in a press release (April 1):

"Like biting into a hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken, this toothpaste is irresistible, coating your teeth in flavor while leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean."

Meanwhile, Hismile marketing manager Koban Jones said in a statement:

"This started as an April Fools’ joke, but we thought — why not make it real? We love pushing boundaries, and what better way to do that than by bringing KFC's legendary flavors into an everyday essential? This collab is bold, unexpected, and seriously fun."

Ad

Notably, the fried chicken flavor toothpaste also comes with a matching electric toothbrush. The brush is priced at $59 and, like Hismile’s other machines, this toothbrush is soft-bristled, features three modes, and has a built-in timer.

Meanwhile, last week, Hismile posted on its official Instagram a reaction video of people trying its new fried chicken flavored toothpaste. Validating their collab with the global fast food giant is real, they wrote in the caption:

Ad

“Trust us, this collab is as REAL as it gets.”

Ad

About Hismile

Founded in 2014 by Nik Mirkovic and Alex Tomic, Hismile is a global oral care company. Known for its oral care products, the Australian brand emerged as a disruptive force in the teeth whitening product market with its offerings, including toothpaste, whitening kits, and serums.

The oral hygiene brand has expanded its product line with a broader range of gels, mouthwash, and other oral products as well, and has collaborated with various companies and brands like Chupa Chups, Homebodii, Barbie, and The Simpsons for limited-edition products and campaigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for Hollywood and world cinema, 90s artists, and newspapers and magazines, propelled her towards content writing.



With about a cumulative experience of around three years, her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she co-hosted a program with restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More