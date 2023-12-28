"Not a basic bone on this man’s body": K-pop fans defend SHINee's Minho over a bizarre viral tweet

SHINee's Minho, aka Choi Min-ho, is all over social media for his charismatic visuals. However, recently, X user @bloomii_ng commented on the Heartbreak singer, garnering much attention from not only Shawols (SHINee fans) but also K-pop fans in general. The comment said:

"Hes just a basic korean man the people calling him attractive are only saying that because hes asian."

The comment went viral on the X with over 2.9 million views as fans stood by the CHASE singer, defending him since he is one of the most loved K-pop idols in South Korea as well as globally. As fans took to social media to show their support for the idol, one user on the X said, “Not a basic bone on this man’s body."

“Biggest green flag ever”: K-pop fans defend SHINee's Minho as a netizen called him “basic” on social media

Choi Min-ho debuted with the enormously popular K-pop group SHINee in 2008, and ever since he has built his reputation through his astonishing vocals and performing skills. Moreover, Minho's visuals and gentle behavior have stolen the hearts of millions of fans across the globe.

After making his name as a K-pop idol, he further displayed his acting skills in multiple Korean dramas. Minho took on the main lead role in the 2022 Netflix drama The Fabulous, along with actress Choi Soo-bin.

A user on the X created a thread of the finest men in K-pop, including the SHINee member. What caught netizens' attention was a comment spreading hate towards the singer, calling him “a basic Korean man."

To defend the HARD singer, fans highlighted why they love and support him. From attaining points in athletic events to grabbing attention for his kind gestures, fans could not stop listing points that made them believe he was an amazing idol and deserved appreciation.

Minho's upcoming single Stay for a night

The SHINee member is all set to release a single in 2024, creating excitement among fans. The song Stay for a night is scheduled to be out by January 6, 2024, at 12:00 pm, Korean Standard Time. He released the first teaser for the single on December 27.

According to the reports, the song is set in the R&B genre, showcasing his ethereal vocals accompanied by guitar riffs. As reported by OSEN, the song was co-written by the SHINee member himself, creating curiosity and anticipation among fans.

The K-pop artist is also preparing for his solo fan concert scheduled to be held in Seoul, South Korea. The two-day event is named 2024 BEST CHOI’s MINHO FAN-CON and will take place on January 6 and 7 at Jangchung Arena.