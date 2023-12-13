"Not buying it": Internet reacts as PA News anchor Emily Matson's death ruled a suicide after she was struck by train

The death of Pennsylvania Journalist and News Anchor Emily Matson, who was struck by a train on Monday, December 11, 2023, was ruled a suicide by the Erie County Coroner's Office. The shocking news of the anchor's passing was first confirmed by her station's news director, Scott MacDowell, who added:

"Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania."

The unfortunate incident took place in Fairview Township, where the 42-year-old lived with her police officer husband, Ryan Onderko. Authorities initially did not disclose the cause of death. However, on Tuesday, coroner Lyell Cook told the New York Post that Matson had taken her own life, adding that the evidence was "unquestionable."

As Emily Matson's friends and family mourn her death, the development has left some netizens suspecting foul play.

"We have all seen house of cards": Internet users react to Emily Matson's suicide

As news of Emily Matson's unexpected death being ruled suicide spread, netizens were quick to express their thoughts.

While many shared their condolences with her grieving family, others raised sensational questions about her death, suggesting foul play. Some highlighted the importance of mental health and seeking help if needed.

Here are some comments seen under TMZ's X post about the development:

Emily Matson joined WICU-TV in 2004

Emily Matson was a celebrated journalist working with WICU-TV. She joined the news station right after her graduation in 2004, starting as an overnight producer, working into the wee hours of the night to produce the morning show. She was soon assigned to be a general assignment reporter, focusing on crime. Many of her peers have described her as an upbeat person.

Working as a reporter, she developed a close relationship with the local law enforcement, where she would meet her husband, Ryan. Just days before her death, she was seen sharing a brownie with her colleague, John Stehlin, in a Facebook post shared by the latter.

Emily Matson's funeral mass is set to be held on Saturday at the St. Jude R.C. Church, with visitation on Friday at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.