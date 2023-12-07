What happened to Paul Tracey? Suspect arrested as police officer killed in Waltham accident

A police officer and a contractor have been killed in a Waltham accident, that took place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The victims have been identified as 58-year-old Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey and a 36-year-old utility worker. Police have identified the suspect as 54-year-old Peter Simon.

Simon was allegedly driving the vehicle that crashed into the two victims and caused the Waltham accident. The contractor's identity hasn't been released by authorities, as of now. CBS News reported that the suspect, Simon, allegedly fled after causing the accident. Authorities have further confirmed that an investigation is being conducted to discover all the details pertaining to the case.

Paul Tracey, a cop, was one of the two victims who lost their lives in the horrific Waltham accident. A pickup truck, driven by Peter Simon, crashed into the two victims on Wednesday. Apart from them, two other National Grid workers were also injured in the fatal crash. Simon, who allegedly fled the scene, also stole a police cruiser, as reported by CBS News.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, the suspect was driving on Totten Pond Road when he tried to take a U-turn. In the process, the truck struck into a vehicle behind it. Eventually, it ended up crashing into Tracey and the other worker. Police began chasing the suspect as he fled in the police cruiser. He soon crashed that vehicle as well, after which he fled on foot, until cops apprehended him.

Meanwhile, Waltham Police Chief Kevin O'Connell has spoken about the deceased officer, saying:

"Paul Tracey served this great city with distinction. He was a compassionate police officer, and always looked out for the underdog. He was an amazing husband, a loving father, and a friend to all."

The news station also reported that Tracey has left behind two kids and was a 28-year veteran.

Peter Simon attempted to flee the scene in a police cruiser, and then on foot

Shortly after the arrest, Simon was charged with two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery. His arraignment had been scheduled for Thursday, December 7, at Waltham District Court. According to CBS News, District Attorney Marian Ryan said,

"Clearly what happened today is an unimaginable tragedy. These two men were doing their job at 4 o'clock in the afternoon when they were killed and crashes like this happen far too often."

Associated Press reported that authorities did not immediately reveal the name of the suspect allegedly responsible for the Waltham accident. The District Attorney's Office confirmed that since the case is still under investigation, further updates are to be expected.

Meanwhile, the Greg Hill Foundation has launched a fundraiser to raise funds for the victims of the fatal crash. According to the fundraiser post,

"On Wednesday, December 6th, there was a car accident on Totten Pond Road in Waltham, MA. The suspect hit multiple people, including a local police officer and National Grid employees."

The fundraiser has already collected more than $39,700 at the time of this article's writing.