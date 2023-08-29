“Not to proceed with a second season”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s debut show The Idol canceled after the first season

BLACKPINK’s Jennie's debut show, The Idol, has officially been canceled after the first season. On Monday, August 28, a spokesperson for HBO confirmed that the highly controversial show starring Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie will not be returning for a new season.

The spokesperson further revealed that BLACKPINK’s Jennie starrer The Idol is one of the "most provocative" and talked-about dramas and that they are pleased with the "enthusiastic response" the show received. However, after extensive discussions, the network and producers have decided not to renew The Idol for a second season.

"The Idol has been one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we are pleased with the enthusiastic response from our viewers. However, after extensive deliberation, we, along with the producers, have decided not to proceed with a second season. We extend our gratitude to the producers, cast, and crew for delivering such a fantastic show."

BLACKPINK’s Jennie won't be reprising her role on HBO's The Idol owing to its cancellation

BLACKPINK’s Jennie's fans are shocked by the fact that the singer's debut Hollywood show, HBO's The Idol, has been canceled after just the first season. The series premiered on June 4 and concluded a month later on July 2, reportedly meeting an early end with just five episodes in the series, as opposed to the six episodes it had originally planned to air.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie's The Idol has been mired in controversy ever since it was announced. From changes in the scripting to replacing the original director, Amy Seimetz, with Sam Levinson at the last minute to hurried editorial changes, the series was always meant to head toward its downfall.

Back then, rumors were rife that HBO was disappointed with the abysmally low ratings and had decided not to renew The Idol for a second season. However, BLACKPINK’s Jennie's fans were hopeful considering her character, Dyanne, had just started to gain some momentum on the show.

Now that the series has officially faced the axe, fans have had some interesting and mixed reactions.

Despite The Idol's exploitative and problematic male gaze, BLINKs lavished praise on BLACKPINK’s Jennie's brilliant portrayal as Dyanne, an ambitious backup dancer from Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) dance crew who is pretending to be friends with the flailing pop star but is actually in cahoots with Tedros' cult and wants to replace Jocelyn in Hollywood.

The SOLO singer has been drumming up praise from fans for her negative role as a debutante actress in her maiden Hollywood venture. Fans are hoping that BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets bigger and better opportunities next time, with meatier roles to her credit.

In fact, the American publication Forbes reported that the Pink Venom singer's praiseworthy performance in The Idol is worthy of an Emmy nomination, adding that she has a fair chance to earn one as a debutante as well.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was supposed to release her version of World Class Sinner

BLACKPINK member Jennie not only acted on The Idol but also lent her vocals. She sang the seductive and tantalizing One of the Girls alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. She was also supposed to sing her version of World Class Sinner.

For the uninitiated, World Class Sinner was supposed to be Jocelyn’s comeback song in the show. However, due to multiple breakdowns on the set, she didn't manage to complete filming for the song.

Her management then decided to instead sign Dyanne and offered to let her release her own version of World Class Sinner and scrap Jocelyn’s song altogether. However, at the last moment, Dyanne's version was canceled. Fans were hopeful that they would witness World Class Sinner in season 2 but unfortunately, that isn't happening anymore.

BLINKs are hopeful that the SOLO singer will release her version of World Class Sinner separately.