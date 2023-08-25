"Not all skinfolk is kinfolk": Blacks for Trump trend sparks wild reactions in wake of former President's arrest

On Thursday, August 24, former U.S. President Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. He is charged with trying to remain in presidential power and assert his influence despite his 2020 election defeat.

The former President arrived in a motorcade from Atlanta airport to the Fulton County Jail to do something no American President has done before – surrendering on criminal charges, being willing to get indicted, and having a mug shot taken.

As soon as the news of his surrender spread across Atlanta, his supporters blocked the road, especially near the jail's main entrance on Rice Street. Some opponents and media had lined up outside to capture the former President's arrival for his surrender.

However, Donald Trump entered through the opposite side, along Jefferson Street, where the police had already blocked off the entrance to contain demonstrators, protestors, and the press, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

What caught the attention was many African American supporters outside the jail premises, wearing pro-Trump t-shirts with the text “Blacks for Trump.” These supporters even waved flags and chanted slogans like “Trump Won!” and “Save America” in favor of the former President.

The video of these supporters quickly went viral on social media, inviting wild reactions from netizens. In fact, “Blacks for Trump” started trending on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). One user commented under @theshaderoom’s Instagram post on the same and said:

A netizen makes fun of the supporters of the former President. (Image via Instagram/domzthompson)

“20 people, looks solid”: Blacks for Trump trend triggers hilarious reactions from netizens

Last week, Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wallis persuaded a grand jury to indict the former President of multiple crimes.

Wallis accused Trump of being the mastermind behind the scheme to undermine the intent of Georgia voters and influence them before the 2020 election. However, the state’s voters chose Democrat Joe Biden over him. Wallis has filed multiple racketeering charges against the former President and others.

Many of the Republicans who were charged alongside the ex-President also turned themselves in before and after him. These included Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and John Eastman. In fact, two Black individuals were also part of the same indictment. They are Harrison William Prescott Floyd and Trevian Kutti.

Meanwhile, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told AP before the arrival of the ex-president at the jail that he would be treated like anyone else.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status. We’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” he stated.

But the supporters did not agree with him, nor the DA’s allegations, which is why they were present near the Fulton County Jail as the word of Trump’s surrender spread. These included several Black individuals who wore t-shirts with “Blacks for Trump” written on them. As per AP, they are part of a pro-Trump group of the same name.

As soon as the footage of this became viral on social media, many people started making fun of the supporters. Here is a glimpse of the same from the comment section of @simonateba’s tweet:

Interestingly, while others booked at Fulton County Jail have been waiting months and years for indictment or trial, the former President exited the facility less than half an hour after his arrival, as reported by AP.

This was not the first time the ex-President has been indicted in 2023. The frontrunner of the 2024 presidential election had three more indictments before this. But unlike the previous ones where he was arrested inside courts, he turned himself in this time.

So far, the former President has 91 felony charges against him, amounting to 800 years in prison. Besides being indicted twice this year, he has been impeached twice and allegedly found guilty of s*xual assault by a civil jury, as reported by Daytona Times.