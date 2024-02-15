“Not slick”: Fans slam Berna from The Challenge season 39 in episode 18

The Challenge season 39 aired a new episode this week on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast compete in a series of tasks that made up for the three-part finale—Control, Chaos, and Conquest.

During the first leg, the cast competed as a group to raise money collectively to add to the pot. They then had to compete in pairs ahead of the elimination to see which six contestants would make it to the next episode and be a step closer to winning the grand prize of $250,000.

While several cast members were praised online for their performances, Berna Canbeldek fell short and couldn't impress fans as much. Fans took to social media to react to her performance during the finale and slammed her online. One person, @pourquoitorrie wrote on X:

"Berna is not slick. she has done horrible at every single one of these checkpoints except for when she was paired with Emanuel. don't ever bring her back again I'm so serious."

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.

The Challenge season 39 fans unimpressed with Berna Canbeldek

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion aired episode 18 on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The finale followed the latest format and was phased in three parts, Control, Chaos, and Conquest, much like the rest of season 39. Moriah Jadea, Jay Starrett, Corey Lay, Colleen Schneider, Berna Canbeldek, and Emanuel Neague have made it this far.

In the first leg of the race, they worked together, and in the second part, they competed in rotating pairs, followed by competing individually as part of Conquest. During the group task, The Challenge season 39 cast was bound by a single rope and were tasked with running a 26-mile course together.

In the middle of the course, there was a hidden fortress which contained several chests. The chests contained ropes and as each person collected three ropes, they were able to detach themselves from the group and make their way to the finish line. At the finish line, they had to assemble the ropes and form a giant symbol, however, since they were unable to do it under an hour, they lost $16,000.

After the group task, Jay and Corey competed in an elimination task, which saw Jay get sent packing. This was followed by Chaos, during which they competed in rotating pairs throughout five checkpoints. This included an eating challenge, solving puzzles, and putting their physical strength to the test.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the finalists' performances and were unimpressed by Berna Canbeldek:

