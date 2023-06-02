“Nothing more than misinformation:” EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin release an official statement debunking SM's claim of third-party influence

On Friday, June 2, EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin, also known as CBX (acronym of their stage names), released a detailed statement via their legal representative Lee Jae-hak of the law firm LIN refuting SM Entertainment’s claims of third-party influence in their decision to terminate their exclusive contracts with their long-standing agency.

EXO’s CBX stated that SM Entertainment is trying to avoid the issue by bringing up unnecessary parties in their legal fight to dissuade public opinion. The statement read:

“SM’s claims that there was an outside force is the agency’s way of avoiding the issue, being the artists’ rights, and is nothing more than misinformation to confuse the public.”

On June 1, the Love Shot singers filed a lawsuit against their agency, SM Entertainment, requesting their exclusive contract to be terminated on the grounds of delayed payments and ridiculous clauses in their exclusive contract. SM Entertainment retaliated by accusing Big Planet Made Entertainment of poaching their artists into joining their label.

EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin reiterate that they will continue being part of the group

On June 2, EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin’s lawyers released a detailed statement explaining their stance on every rumor, allegation, and news piece doing the rounds on the internet.

Their law firm stated that the members feel “distressed” after seeing SME’s claims about an external third-party influence. The lawyers reiterated that their clients are adults who can make decisions for themselves without being manipulated by outside forces.

The firm further stated that SME is trying to evade the real issues by making it into a media circus, and instead of addressing their concerns, they are involving a third-party (Big Planet Made) who essentially has no role to play in this.

Lawyer Lee Jae-hak of law firm LIN confirmed that the Paper Cuts singers did consult with people before filing a lawsuit. But those were only their industry friends, seniors, colleagues, well-wishers, and even staff who have worked with the artists. All these people, Lee Jae-hak said, are well-wishers who offered the artists support and encouragement but have not interfered with their final decision.

Hence, the members made this tough yet important decision by demanding their rights after careful deliberation. Additionally, they confirmed that they are still signed with SME and don’t have dual contracts with Big Planet Made or other agencies.

They alleged that SM Entertainment did not care about their concerns about the settlement data and only allowed the “viewing” of settlement data. EXO’s CBX further stated that they did not allow “provision” because of the concern that it would be shared with external parties.

They reiterated that the exclusive contract allows them to review the data provided to them by SM for 30 days and that they can appeal against unfair practices if required. However, SME has not allowed EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin their right to appeal against unfair provisions in the contract despite repeated requests which led to the EXO’s CBX members filing for contract termination.

The trio also clarified that they are not leaving EXO and would like to continue their group activities but don’t wish to continue being part of SM Entertainment. In fact, they proposed that as an option to SME before filing for their contract’s legal termination.

They apologized to their beloved fandom EXO-Ls for putting them through undue distress. They said they are deeply grateful to the fans for their continued love and support and wish to continue being part of the group even when they leave SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment vs Big Planet Made: The allegations made so far

On June 1, SM Entertainment accused Big Planet Made of poaching their artists by claiming they were trying to manipulate them into joining their agency. They claimed this was illegal, considering EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin are still part of SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment noted that they would not be sitting on the movements of the people pursuing the "greed of money" and would take all possible legal measures against Big Planet Made. In retaliation, Big Planet Made released a detailed statement denying ever meeting EXO members or offering them an exclusive contract.

They also revealed that MC Mong, who is no longer associated with their agency in any capacity, merely met them as friends with no other agenda.

"MC Mong met with his hoobae artists for a personal gathering, there was no attempt to recruit them as artists."

Finally, they denied all negative press reports about them, including meeting the aforementioned EXO members, and said they have never discussed their exclusive contracts. They also warned SM Entertainment of legal action for spreading lies about them.

“Whatever their intentions are for linking our unrelated company to their internal contract situations, we express our regret regarding it and will take strong legal action should their claims continue."

More developments on this issue are further expected.

