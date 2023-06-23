"Now I'm having a hard time enjoying this film": Fans disgusted with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse working conditions

It seemed to be quite a fairy tale ride for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which grossed over $500 million. However, there is now a thorn in its path. The film has allegedly overworked employees to create the masterpiece to the point that over 100 employees left the project before the film was even completed.

Apart from the excessive work hours, the project also took abnormally long time, with animators waiting on the sideline for almost half a year before anything moved forward, as per Vulture. It also involved several redos of sequences.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a demanding film, but this little revelation has managed to irk some fans, who demanded fair pay for all the artists who worked there, especially since it was such a grand success. Thus, this could also lead to a potential delay in the third Spider-Verse film, as revealed by some animators in a recent interview.

All this combined has managed to hurt the reputation of the Spider-Verse, with many fans wondering how to feel about their recent favorite entry in the superhero world.

Fans demand justice for animators of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The attitude of fans has been primarily influenced by what the animators and artists said about the working conditions in the Miles Morales film. Some fans were more accepting of the conditions the artists faced, citing that most films of this pedigree required something big, while others opposed the conditions.

In addition, many fans were calling for Sony and the production heads to be answerable for this.

The second entry in the Spider-Verse series, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has been an immense critical and commercial success since its theatrical debut on June 1, 2023. However, with the recent revelation of overworked staffs, fans hope that they will get get equal pay and rest to make better installments in the future. As such, it remains to be seen what steps the production and distribution company, as well as the animation studio, will take next.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still running in theatres.

