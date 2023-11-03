"Now what did Yogi do to deserve all of that?": Man cooks Bear legs in viral video, sparks wild reactions online 

A TikTok user has captured the internet’s attention after putting bear legs on the grill. The netizen could be seen drowning the carnivore’s legs in hot oil and barbecuing it later on as well. The video was quick to make rounds across social media platforms and sparked wild reactions online. Some of them read:

Popular gossip pages The Shade Room and The Neighborhood Talk took to Instagram to share the video of TikTok user @bernardh14 grilling bear legs. In the clip, one can hear melodious music playing in the background while the man sprays the carnivore’s limbs with what seems to be oil on a grill.

Later on, he can be seen drowning another part of the bear’s limbs in hot oil to make it “crispy.” He also explains that this process of cooking involves “old-school tricks.” The TikTok user also showed netizens how the legs had turned a “nice golden brown.”

At the time of writing this article, the video had accumulated over 63,000 and 28,000 likes on The Shade Room and The Neighborhood Talk respectively.

An X user @shu_b0x shared an image of the bear legs in question prior to it being cooked as well. Due to the explicit nature of the same, the tweet has not been shared in this article. One could see the bear’s raw legs with its fur still being seen on its foot.

The tweet had amassed nearly one million views at the time of writing this article.

“I’M UNCOMFORTABLE”: Netizens express shock over viral bear legs video

Internet users could not believe their eyes. Many exclaimed how those who wished for more options of meat finally found an alternative. Others expressed how they would never eat the meat. Some also opined that chopping the bear’s limbs for meat seemed insensitive.

Selected netizens also expressed that the video showed “big back behavior.” Evidently, many seemed divisive about the bear legs. Some expressed disgust while others claimed that they would not mind trying the meat. Comments online read:

Everything to know about bear meat

According to Primal Survivor, bear meat is both safe and palatable to eat if cooked correctly. The Outdoor Life revealed that people usually cook either spring black bears or fall black bears. The former is reportedly “excellent to eat” and does not carry much fat. On the contrary, the latter has a hefty layer of fat.

The Mayo Clinic has recommended cooking the meat of any wild animal “to an internal temperature of 160 F (71 C).”

The Primal Survivor website claimed that bear meat is a better option than beef as it contains less fat. It also reportedly stores high iron levels, low sodium, and good B12, zinc, and riboflavin levels.