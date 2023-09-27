Who is Meatball? Free Meat trends as Instagram influencer livestream arrest video goes viral post Philadelphia looting

Internet personality Meatball was arrested while documenting herself looting several Philadelphia stores. The influencer was one of 20 thieves who were taken into custody. Despite an array of evidence being available online, she lied to the police about not taking part in the riot during her arrest.

For those unversed, Philadelphia has been dealing with a series of crimes recently. News outlets claim that they are in relation to the Black Lives Matter protests being held across the city. They were taking place following the dismissal of charges against police officer Mark Dial, who fatally shot armed driver Eddie Irizarry, who was Black.

Just hours before taking part in the looting, Meatball instructed her Instagram followers to gather on Walnut Street in Philadelphia. Videos and photos taken by Meatball showcased the concerning plunder of several businesses, including Foot Locker, Lululemon, and an Apply outlet.

Expand Tweet

Meatball, whose real name is Dayjia Blackwell, could be seen gleefully recording the looting, laughing, and clapping. At one point in the video, she was heard saying:

“Tell the police they’re either gonna lock me up tonight, or it’s gonna get lit, it’s gonna be a movie.”

Blackwell ended up facing the repercussions of her actions. As the police were about to handcuff her, she tried to talk her way out of the arrest by saying that she was just trying to get gas. She yet faced custody late into the night.

Expand Tweet

Meatball is the owner of Ain’t Nuffin

Blackwell had amassed over 180K followers on her official ‘dayjiamainpage’ Instagram page. Additionally, she has accumulated over 5000 followers on her personal account, "dayjiiaaa_." The social media sensation is best known for selling clothing while sitting in a hot tub filled with dirty water.

The comedian is also the founder of the Ain’t Nuffin brand. Their official website reads:

“Black Owned Business where you can find todays trends and affordable beanies, hats, etc. My amazing service and selection make browsing so easy and quick. Explore our latest collections and remember, it’s Nuffin to ask for help or to have any questions let us know.”

Products on the website are sold for eight dollars to $50. Blackwell sells an array of colorful beanies and t-shirts. The entrepreneur has also dabbled in makeup by selling a lipstick collection online.

As news of Meatball’s arrest began circulating online, netizens took to the internet to share their sentiments. Many could not believe that she was captured by the police. The hashtag ‘Free Meat’ began trending on Twitter following her arrest. A few tweets about the same read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Interim Commissioner John Stranford refused to believe that the peaceful protests and riots were related to the dismissal of Dial’s charges. While speaking about the latest riot in the city, he said in a press statement:

“This had nothing to do with the protests. What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation to make an attempt to destroy our city.”

Blackwell had not addressed her arrest by the police at the time of writing this article.