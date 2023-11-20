“Of course, it was all an ad”: Snoop Dogg’s new ad for a smokeless stove after announcing he’ll stop smoking sparks hilarious reactions online

Snoop Dogg turned to social media on Thursday, November 16, to announce that he'll be quitting smoking. While several celebrities, including Jhene Aiko, Queen Latifah, and Maya Rudolph, quickly expressed their support, Snoop Dogg disclosed on November 20 that the no-smoking post was actually an advertisement for a smokeless stove.

Netizens react to Snoop Dogg's ad (image via @RichQuack on X)

His post on Instagram read:

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

In a newly released advertisement that he revealed on November 20, Snoop Dogg can be seen sitting in a chair, saying,

“I have an announcement, I am giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking ‘Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing’, but I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless.”

However, it all started to make sense when the video showcased a stove with flames. Dogg is also seen roasting a marshmallow on the flames at the end of the video.

"The most clever marketing done in a hot minute"—say Netizens about Snoop Dogg's ad

Many users pointed out the clever marketing behind it. Solo Stove and Snoop Dogg collaborated on a limited edition bonfire with Dogg's logo on it.

Netizens call for clever marketing (image via @Creat1ve on X)

Users question the amount SoloStove must have spent (image via @ErickKhan_ on X)

Some users saw it coming (image via @benny7gg on X)

A netizen calls it "genius marketing" (image via @Nati_Sports on X)

More users find the ad "hilarious" (image via @InvestorTurf on X)

It's not surprising that Dogg's post on quitting smoking was a shock to all since the rapper has his own personal blunt roller, Renegade Piranha, who, during an interview with The Kyle and the Jackie O Show on August 23, 2022, revealed that she's rolled over 450,000 joints for him since she landed the job.

"I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints"

She also went on to mention that Dogg smokes 50–150 joints every day and never goes anywhere without a blunt. During another recent interview in 2022 on The Review Podcast, Piranha explained how she landed the unusual job.

She described a "roll-off" between herself, a Venezuelan cigar roller, and Snoop's sound engineer, and said that ever since the roll-off, she has become the premier blunt roller on the planet.