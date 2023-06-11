Create

“Oh they saw those allegations”: TWICE’s fandom celebrates SoFi Stadium’s tweet listing the READY TO BE Tour’s historic achievements

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jun 11, 2023 20:41 GMT
TWICE
TWICE's fans celebrate the group's historical record at the SoFi Stadium (Image via Twitter/JYPETWICE)

K-pop girl group TWICE made historic achievements on Saturday, June 10, by being the first female group to perform and sell out California's SoFi Stadium, which holds an impressive capacity of over 50,000 people, with their READY TO BE Tour. The official account tweeted the group’s historical record on June 11, and the way they phrased their tweet sent the fandom into a frenzy.

The official account of SoFi stadium mentioned three important things about TWICE’s READY TO BE tour; that it marked the first U.S performance for the tour, made the SET ME FREE singers the first female group ever to perform at the location, and the first-ever female group to have a sold out concert there.

the "AND SELL OUT" in caps.....oh they saw all those allegations and had to put an end to it 😭 twitter.com/SoFiStadium/st…

The official tweet wrote "AND SELL OUT" in capital letters, making the group’s fans laugh out loud. The phrase trended on Twitter for a few hours as TWICE’s fandom, ONCE, couldn’t stop gushing over SoFi Stadium’s tweet.

TWICE’s READY TO BE Tour creates history, SoFi Stadium tweets supporting the singers and fans love it

AND SELL OUT. THE FINAL WORD OF THE NIGHT. TWICE AT SOFI STADIUM#READYTOBE_IN_LOSANGELES#TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR twitter.com/hyo_tozaki/sta…

The nine-member K-pop girl group TWICE kicked off their third worldwide concert READY TO BE Tour in mid-April of this year. With the tour currently being scheduled for 36 shows across the globe, fans have had a great time with many unforgettable moments from the tour.

June 10 was the SET ME FREE singers’ first night of their 13-night show in the North American leg of the world tour. It was an important moment for the group, as they performed at the popular SoFi Stadium. The night marked a historic moment for TWICE and its fandom as it made the former set impressive records.

The most significant record created by the group was that it became the first-ever female group to not just perform but sell out the massive SoFi Stadium. While fans were already celebrating this feat achieved by the READY TO BE Tour, SoFi Stadium’s official Twitter account tweeted about the achievements. However, they chose to take a creative route that was instantly loved by TWICE’s fandom.

✅ First U.S. performance of the #READYTOBE Tour✅ First female group to perform AND SELL OUT #SoFiStadiumCongratulations, @JYPETWICE 🌟🫶#TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/8oboEqVpI8

Fans copied the phrase "AND SELL OUT" from SoFi Stadium’s tweet and trended it on Twitter. They gushed over the achievements and records that their favorite girl group now had under their roster. Many tweeted pictures and videos of the massive SoFi Stadium filled with ONCEs singing and cheering with the group.

Take a look at how much fans loved SoFi Stadium’s tweet praising the READY TO BE Tour and TWICE below:

the quotes trying to act like SoFi where TWICE just performed, a stadium where the only asian act who had the abbility to sell it out until yesterday was BTS, now TWICE joins the list, and the same stadium BEYONCE and Taylor Swift will perform soon is some small thing 💀 twitter.com/SHAR0N_JENNIE/…
AND SELL OUT TRENDING LMAO HFHFHB https://t.co/XLmodzTN5x
AND SELL OUT 🔥🔥🔥#TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR_IN_LA #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR #TWICE https://t.co/lCzXtppoIw
SoFi knew that some delulu are claiming the title so they decided to end those envy mononeural who loves misleading info “✅ First female group to perform AND SELL OUT #SoFiStadium”in all capital letter to emphasize “FIRST FEMALE GROUP TO PERFORM AND SELL OUT SOFI STADIUM” twitter.com/sofistadium/st… https://t.co/cFYXEc6sum
I love that they make the "AND SELL OUT" in all caps, the shade 😏 twitter.com/SoFiStadium/st… https://t.co/zR7s0fGFyO
BTS and TWICE are the first boy & girl group to sell out US stadiums like MetLife and Sofi... proud of them both🥹 https://t.co/IMQiMurKhc
If someone says we're lying again then I don't know anymore. The official account of Sofi Stadium stated that they are first female group with a freakin' SELL OUT on capital. TWICE still makin' history and raising the standards for K-pop Female Act. The Nation's GG on the move 🔥 twitter.com/SoFiStadium/st…
They tried to change history but SOFI said nope TWICE is the first girl group to perform « AND SELL OUT » the stadium😭❤️ twitter.com/sofistadium/st…
@SoFiStadium @JYPETWICE QUEENS🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼 WE’RE SO PROUD OF YOU @JYPETWICE
@SoFiStadium @JYPETWICE that's right, SELL OUT should be in uppercase
@SoFiStadium @JYPETWICE Started from the bottom, now they are here#TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/5VzLaPq7q5
@SoFiStadium @JYPETWICE The way they emphasized SELL OUT 💅🤭

Recent updates on TWICE

TWICE has recently been in the news for announcing the solo debut of their second member, leader Jihyo. On June 9, JYP Entertainment, the group’s agency, released a second teaser poster for Killin’ Me Good clearly showing Jihyo.

ZYO’s ZONE “Killin' Me Good”Coming Soon This August#TWICE #트와이스 #JIHYO #지효#ZONE #KillinMeGood https://t.co/c2K8v8KHcg

Killin’ Me Good is scheduled to be released in August, and it is speculated that BTS' SUGA has collaborated with TWICE's Jihyo for a song on her album.

While it is evident that it is the leader’s solo debut, it remains to be seen what kind of music she makes her mark with. Meanwhile, Nayeon was the first member to go solo with her debut album IM NAYEON and the viral title track, POP!, in June last year.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...