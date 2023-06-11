“Oh they saw those allegations”: TWICE’s fandom celebrates SoFi Stadium’s tweet listing the READY TO BE Tour’s historic achievements

K-pop girl group TWICE made historic achievements on Saturday, June 10, by being the first female group to perform and sell out California's SoFi Stadium, which holds an impressive capacity of over 50,000 people, with their READY TO BE Tour. The official account tweeted the group’s historical record on June 11, and the way they phrased their tweet sent the fandom into a frenzy.

The official account of SoFi stadium mentioned three important things about TWICE’s READY TO BE tour; that it marked the first U.S performance for the tour, made the SET ME FREE singers the first female group ever to perform at the location, and the first-ever female group to have a sold out concert there.

The official tweet wrote "AND SELL OUT" in capital letters, making the group’s fans laugh out loud. The phrase trended on Twitter for a few hours as TWICE’s fandom, ONCE, couldn’t stop gushing over SoFi Stadium’s tweet.

TWICE’s READY TO BE Tour creates history, SoFi Stadium tweets supporting the singers and fans love it

The nine-member K-pop girl group TWICE kicked off their third worldwide concert READY TO BE Tour in mid-April of this year. With the tour currently being scheduled for 36 shows across the globe, fans have had a great time with many unforgettable moments from the tour.

June 10 was the SET ME FREE singers’ first night of their 13-night show in the North American leg of the world tour. It was an important moment for the group, as they performed at the popular SoFi Stadium. The night marked a historic moment for TWICE and its fandom as it made the former set impressive records.

The most significant record created by the group was that it became the first-ever female group to not just perform but sell out the massive SoFi Stadium. While fans were already celebrating this feat achieved by the READY TO BE Tour, SoFi Stadium’s official Twitter account tweeted about the achievements. However, they chose to take a creative route that was instantly loved by TWICE’s fandom.

Fans copied the phrase "AND SELL OUT" from SoFi Stadium’s tweet and trended it on Twitter. They gushed over the achievements and records that their favorite girl group now had under their roster. Many tweeted pictures and videos of the massive SoFi Stadium filled with ONCEs singing and cheering with the group.

Take a look at how much fans loved SoFi Stadium’s tweet praising the READY TO BE Tour and TWICE below:

lexi⁷ HYOLO & JJK1 COMING @cuntyjihyo twitter.com/SHAR0N_JENNIE/… ⁹⁺⁴ 🌹 KILLIN' ME GOOD @SHAR0N_JENNIE https://t.co/RJk8NP1ADl they just performed in THE freaking sofi stadium todayhttps://t.co/RJk8NP1ADl twitter.com/harrycurl_s/st… they just performed in THE freaking sofi stadium today 👄 https://t.co/RJk8NP1ADl twitter.com/harrycurl_s/st… the quotes trying to act like SoFi where TWICE just performed, a stadium where the only asian act who had the abbility to sell it out until yesterday was BTS, now TWICE joins the list, and the same stadium BEYONCE and Taylor Swift will perform soon is some small thing the quotes trying to act like SoFi where TWICE just performed, a stadium where the only asian act who had the abbility to sell it out until yesterday was BTS, now TWICE joins the list, and the same stadium BEYONCE and Taylor Swift will perform soon is some small thing 💀 twitter.com/SHAR0N_JENNIE/…

🇨🇩Chaengie⁷±⁹±⁵🇨🇩♥︎John Wick's GF♥︎TK2!🇬🇧 @TheChaeChapter BTS and TWICE are the first boy & girl group to sell out US stadiums like MetLife and Sofi... proud of them both🥹 BTS and TWICE are the first boy & girl group to sell out US stadiums like MetLife and Sofi... proud of them both🥹 https://t.co/IMQiMurKhc

Recent updates on TWICE

TWICE has recently been in the news for announcing the solo debut of their second member, leader Jihyo. On June 9, JYP Entertainment, the group’s agency, released a second teaser poster for Killin’ Me Good clearly showing Jihyo.

Killin’ Me Good is scheduled to be released in August, and it is speculated that BTS' SUGA has collaborated with TWICE's Jihyo for a song on her album.

While it is evident that it is the leader’s solo debut, it remains to be seen what kind of music she makes her mark with. Meanwhile, Nayeon was the first member to go solo with her debut album IM NAYEON and the viral title track, POP!, in June last year.

