"OMG, finally": CIX announces comeback in May 

On May 8, 2023, CIX's agency C9 Entertainment officially announced the group's comeback with their upcoming album, OK Episode 2: I'm OK, in May. The group is set to release their third album which is part of their OK series. Earlier the group released OK Prologue: Be OK in 2021 and OK Episode 1: OK in 2022, both of which talked about youth.

Fans are now excited to know the theme for the third album and what kind of storytelling they will be using this time. The agency has also released a small teaser of the group members decked up in their school uniform, going through different kinds of troubles and suffering from immense pain.

Excitement is at an all-time high ever since the release of the teaser:

Fans are excited for the long-awaited OK Episode 2: I'm OK album of CIX

As the announcement was made public and the agency dropped the teaser and schedule for the upcoming album of CIX, fans took to social media to speculate about theories for the upcoming album. Some also appreciated the design of the new album. Given that this will be the group's first release since last August, fans are all set to watch what the new album has in store for them.

Ri connected the dots WHAT IF we get a visualization of Stella script as the mood film?! Where the boys sit together to watch shooting stars together.. also the roll film in the scheduler prob refers to the one in Cinema

THE NEW CIX LOGO FOR THIS COMEBACK IS SO PRETTY

The upcoming album OK Episode 2: I'm OK is the continuation of the group's short films of the OK series. CIX member Seunghun also mentioned recently that the album is going to be "big," further heightening anticipation for the same:

FINALLY CIX ARE COMING BACK OMG

FINALLY CIX ARE COMING BACK OMG

CIX COMEBACK EVERYONE GET IN POSITIONS

: as mentioned earlier, we are having a comeback. it's going to have a different feeling/vibe & i think the fans will like it. i hope you will look forward to it. we've been working hard preparing for it as soon as tour ended++



#CIX #배진영 #BAEJINYOUNG

: as mentioned earlier, we are having a comeback. it's going to have a different feeling/vibe & i think the fans will like it. i hope you will look forward to it. we've been working hard preparing for it as soon as tour ended++

CIX RELEASING STORY FILMS AND THEN A COMEBACK YEAH WAR'S OVER WE MADE IT

daily cix ⋄ ✶ ⋄ ✧ + ⨴ @cixvids [NOTICE]

CIX are officially having their comeback!! it will be a continuation of their short films and seunghun himself said it's going to be big!

Considered the fourth-generation K-pop group, fans have always appreciated CIX for their well-planned and phenomenal discography that delivers quality songs with meaningful lyrics.

cix are a third gen group living in a fourth gen world

The schedule for OK Episode 2: I'm OK has been released and fans can except group concept photos, individual concept photos, a tracklist, Mood film 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and mv teaser and poster on the given date.

More about CIX

The fourth-generation K-pop group debuted in 2019 under C9 Entertainment and consists of five members - Bae Jin-young, Yoon Hyun-suk, BX, Kim Seunghun, and Kim Yong-hee.

The sub vocals of the group are Bae Jin-young, Yoon Hyun-suk, and Kim Yong-hee while the main vocalist is Kim Seunghun. BX is the leader and the main rapper of the group.

The group has released a total of five EPs and one full-length album. Their latest track 458 has landed at the No.1 spot on the music charts in South Korea and simultaneously topped the iTunes chart in three different countries worldwide.

The group recently concluded their second world tour, Save Me, Kill Me.

The group's upcoming album OK Episode 2: I'm OK is slated to be released on May 29, 2023.

