"Omg the prophecy baby is coming!": Paris Hilton's new baby girl announcement sparks London Tipton reactions

In the early hours of November 24, singer, actress, and socialite Paris Hilton took to her Instagram account to announce that she was "thankful for my baby girl," followed by a holding back tears emoji, a red heart emoji, and a baby girl emoji in the caption. The post also comprised an image with a pink-colored baby-growing outfit with “London” embroidered on it.

Initially, it was unclear whether the child had arrived or not, but a couple of hours after the Instagram post, Hilton commented on TikTok under a fan post declaring, "My princess has arrived." Later, she also confirmed the same via her multiple Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, netizens assumed that the word “London” on the baby outfit picture was the name of her new baby girl, as she previously expressed her wish to name her daughter London someday.

Also, the viral image saw fans claiming that just like Disney’s London Tipton character is reportedly inspired by Paris Hilton, she decided to honor them back by naming her second child London.

“Full circle moment!”: Netizens react to Paris Hilton’s new baby girl announcement trigger London Tipton responses

On Friday, Paris Hilton announced that she welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, author Carter Reum, via a heartwarming post on Instagram. This new and exciting news comes less than a year after the couple welcomed their first child, son Phoenix, via surrogacy in January 2023.

Paris Hilton’s latest Instagram post had a picture of a pink newborn costume with “London” emblazoned on the front and her caption saying how grateful she was for her “baby girl.”

Since the news and the image surfaced on the internet, fans of the 42-year-old heiress unitedly claimed that the new baby was named after Disney character London Tipton, which is allegedly based on Paris Hilton, as confirmed by her once in a September 2017 tweet, which stated, “That London Tipton is basically me.”

Here are some of the reactions online about Hilton naming her new baby girl London, presumably after London Tipton.

It’s noteworthy that during her 2022 appearance on The Ellen Show, Paris Hilton shared how she planned on having a baby girl and would name her London Marilyn Hilton Reum.

“Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it’s my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together,” the Hollywood Love Story star told Ellen.

In mid-2023, Hello! Magazine also reported that Hilton was undergoing IVF treatment to welcome a new baby.

The latest news comes days before the premiere of the second season of her show Paris in Love on Peacock.

Meanwhile, besides confirming the arrival of her baby girl via a TikTok comment, a couple of hours after her Instagram post, Hilton also shared an Instagram Story with an image of her son and the text “The big brother” written below. Other stories include Paris’ nephew and niece inquiring whether she has two babies, to which the heiress responded with an affirmation.

For those uninitiated, Hilton and Reum tied the knot in 2021. However, they had been friends for over 15 years before that and started dating in November 2019, as per news.com.au. In early 2020, they were engaged.

London Tipton is a fictional character in the Disney sitcom Suite Life played by Brenda Song, who portrays the role of a heiress at a luxury hotel called Tipton Industries owned by her father. The similarities between London Tipton and Paris Hilton include both being hotel heiresses and being named after country capitals.