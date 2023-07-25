"One of my dream pairings": Fans excited as Lee Se-young and Sakaguchi Kentaro reported to star in new rom-com 

On July 25, 2023, the South Korean media outlet, Newsen, reported that Lee Se-young and Sakaguchi Kentaro are reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama Things That Come After Love, based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Prain TPC, the agency that represents Lee Se-young, responded to the casting reports, stating that the actress has been presented with an opportunity to be part of the project and is presently reviewing the offer.

However, no final decision has been made yet. If she accepts the offer, she will reportedly star alongside Sakaguchi Kentaro in the upcoming drama. Things That Come After Love is all about the cross-border romance between a Korean woman and a Japanese man.

It's a fresh portrayal of the cross-border love between a Korean woman and a Japanese man. Filming is scheduled to take place in Korea and Japan early next year.

As the news circulated on social media, fans expressed their excitement about the same and hoped to see the actors sharing the screen soon.

"Their visuals will be a treat for sure": K-drama fans elated about Lee Se-young and Sakaguchi Kentaro's new drama

After the news went viral on social media, fans began speculating that the casting had been confirmed since Lee Se-young began following Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro's personal Instagram account. The news left fans excited and they can't wait to watch the cross-border love story that transcends cultural differences.

Another reason for the hype surrounding the drama is that Things That Comes After Love is based on the best-selling novel written by Korean author Gong Ji-young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari. The original novel released in 2005, and it received immense love from readers, making it a bestseller.

While several fans are excited about the new project, some expressed concern about the possibility of the actors receiving backlash if the drama's portrayal of Korean and Japanese cultures lands them in hot water.

Their visuals will be a treat for sure! Call me biased, Japanese guys hit different. It will be a new experience for both of them. Thank you to those that brought about this collaboration.

Omg Seyoung AND SAKAGUCHI KENTARO cast in a drama titled "Things that come after love" THIS IS MY MULTIVERSE

Don't accept this role, it's going to get a lot of backlash. Knetz r gonna make a big deal of every tiny detail just because the ML is Japanese. Save yourself the trouble

This is it, guys. Everyone loves a cross-border romance, esp a melo one. SeYoung, we're sooo happy for you. Pls accept. The long-awaited turning point might have arrived. The Year of Dragon 2024 will be your year!

In a literary work in two acts, the lyrical genre manifests itself in an intense way. Through poetic expression, the characters immersed (reader too) in their most intimate emotions and reflections..

If Lee Se-young accepts the role, she will play Choi Hong, the daughter of a publishing company's CEO. At the age of 22, she studied in Japan and crossed paths with Aoki Jungo, a talented young writer, who later achieved great success. Her heart was broken by a past partner seven years ago, and the experience had a massive impact on her.

Lee Se-young 's character is known for her straightforward and candid nature, often expressing thoughts that others might keep to themselves.

So seyoung will play a character named Choi Hong, a daughter of publishing company CEO. She studied in Japan when she was 22 y.o, and then she met Aoki Jungo (Yoon Oh), a young man who became a successful writer.

Sakaguchi Kentaro will portray Aoki Junko, who penned a book inspired by his love story with Choi Hong. He wrote the novel with the hope of one day reuniting with Hong and when the book became successful, he visited Korea.

Unlike Hong, Junko tends to keep his feelings and thoughts to himself, rarely expressing what he truly wants to say.

Aoki Junko: wrote a book based on his love story with Choi Hong, he wrote it while dreaming of a day where he will be reunited with Hong. The novel becomes a hit, and he visits korea for a publication as a best selling author. Unlike Hong, Junko never say things he should say.

Needless to say, fans are excited about the possible crossover and can't wait to see Lee Se-young and Sakaguchi Kentaro in the upcoming drama.

Before joining Things That Come After Love, Lee Se Young will take on the lead role in the upcoming K-drama The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, alongside Bae In-hyuk, which is set to air in 2023. Last year, the actress also led the romance K-drama The Law Cafe alongside Lee Seung Gi.

Meanwhile, Sakaguchi Kentaro recently visited Korea to promote his film The Last 10 Years. Additionally, he is scheduled to hold his first-ever fan meeting in Korea in September. Currently, Sakaguchi Kentaro is starring in the drama Code: Negai no Daisho, alongside Sometani Shota and others.

Lee Se-young and Sakaguchi Kentaro's Things That Come After Love is reportedly set to begin filming in 2024 in South Korea and Japan.