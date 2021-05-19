"One of the scariest things I've probably ever been through": Jeffree Star reveals more details about his car accident

Jeffree Star has released a brand new YouTube video in which he provided more details about what happened in his recent car accident.

In the video, the 35-year-old internet celebrity can be seen wearing a back brace and sitting in front of the camera. He revealed that he would have to wear the brace for the next five weeks because one of the discs on his back was crushed in the car crash.

As he described what happened in the incident, Jeffree Star made sure to let his audience know that it was not due to speeding or any drug use. Instead, it was bad weather and an unfortunate accident that led to the crash. He said:

"In the blink of an eye, my Rolls Royce flipped and flipped. And it was so scary, one of the scariest things I've probably ever been through. We all know I love to make a joke and be sarcastic about everything, but it was awful."

Jeffree Star also detailed why the injuries happened and how exactly he is coping with the damage today.

Jeffree Star's injuries from the Rolls Royce accident and how it happened

Jeffree Star revealed that he was in the driver's seat when the accident occurred. When the car hit a patch of black ice, the force and the momentum threw him forward and caused damage to his back. He credited air bags and a seat belt for preventing further damage in the crash.

The influencer then explained that he is unable to move forward when he stands up, adding that the back brace is meant to ensure that he doesn't make any wrong movements in the next five weeks.

Jeffree Star added that his vertebrae was crushed in the accident, and it was the worst pain he had ever felt. He said:

"Now I'm at a point where i'm not waking up in agony. I'm doing light physical therapy. I'm not taking any pain medicine, and i'm just grateful to be here."

The incident took place on April 16 in Wyoming. Jeffree Star and his friend Daniel were badly injured, but they now seem to be recovering well.