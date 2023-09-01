"Only taking responsibility because you got caught": Apostle Dameyon Massey Twitter video controversy explained in wake of tearful Facebook video 

North Carolina pastor Dameyon Massey is getting blasted online after allegedly being caught for getting intimate with an ex-member of a church. Screenshots of the former texting inappropriately with another man went viral across social media platforms. The leader apologized for his actions however, netizens continued to relentlessly attack him online.

According to the Black Preaching Network, Dameyon Massey is a senior pastor at the Divine Glory Kingdom Temple International Ministries.

Recently, The North Carolina Beat revealed that Bryant Johnson II, a former member of the The Remnant Church Outreach Ministries got intimate with Dameyon Massey. Text messages between the two showed that the two planned to engage in s*xual intercourse. However, when and where it took place remains unknown.

Johnson alleged that Massey is married with Roderick Jones. However, The North Carolina Beat was unable to find an official marriage license of the two. He also claimed that he was in a ‘friends with benefits’ relationship with the pastor.

Text messages showed the pastor telling Johnson- “I’ll be there in like 20 minutes make sure that a*s and d*ck is ready.”

Text messages sent between the pastor and the former church member (Image via The North Carolina Beat)

It seems like a financial exchange took place between the two as well. Screenshots revealed that Johnson had sent Massey $2,829.16 on CashApp while Massey had sent Johnson $107. The reason behind the money transfer remained unknown.

Money exchange between the two men (Image via The North Carolina Beat)

Screenshots of Snapchat messages showed that Johnson had gotten in touch with Jones. The two discussed openly that the former and Massey were having s*xual relations. Johnson also admitted to feeling like an outcast at church despite Massey getting intimate with him. Jones also told Johnson that Massey was likely to be “hurt” because Johnson stopped engaging with him “without explanation.”

Bryant Johnson II got in touch with Dameyon Massey's husband Roderick Jones on Snapchat (Image via The North Carolina Beat)

Pastor Dameyon Massey responds to viral text messages leak

The North Carolina Beat reached out to Pastor Dameyon Massey and the latter claimed that the screenshots going viral are fake and was doctored by Johnson.

Later he addressed the scandal in a video message where he took accountability for his actions. Massey said:

“I messed up. This has been a really hard few days but I struggled. And the struggle didn’t just begin. The struggle has been a struggle… other people will paint a picture of you to be the worst person in the world because of a failure. I want to take my responsibility. That’s my public statement.”

Dameyon Massey also claimed that he wanted to “take off” his “title.” However, it remains uncertain if he is resigning from his position.

Not many were pleased with his response. Many felt like Massey was apologetic only because he was exposed for his actions and not because he was being unfaithful. Some comments under a Larry Reid Live video read:

Others also took to Facebook to respond. Some reactions read:

Netizens respond to the viral apology video (Image via Larry Reid Live/Facebook)

According to Black Preaching Network, Dameyon Massey studied at Gmor Bible Institute. While describing himself on the website he noted that he was- “Apostolic. Prophetic Preacher, I follow strongly in the prophetic office as the spirit of God moves upon me.” His favorite preachers reportedly are- Bishop T.D. Jakes, Pastor Rod Parsley and Dr. Cindy Trim amongst others.