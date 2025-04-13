Oreo and Auntie Anne's fan-favorite collaboration launches nationwide for a limited time: All you need to know

Oreo and Auntie Anne's are collaborating on an exciting new product—OREO Topped Nuggets. The collaboration, which has garnered great buzz among fans, is available for a limited time only.

Auntie Anne's is a pretzel chain that was founded in 1988 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Anne F. Beiler. It is known for its delicious pretzel items, as well as some wacky collaborations and items.

Meanwhile, Oreo has become an increasingly popular cookie worldwide—not just as a cookie alone, but as a key ingredient in numerous desserts, shakes, and other items across brands.

Hence, it's natural that the collaboration between the two companies is generating significant buzz.

A closer look at Oreo and Auntie Anne's collaboration

The new collaboration combines one of Auntie Anne's fan-favorite items with the renowned cookie. It features baked, buttery pretzel nuggets topped with crushed Oreo Cookies and a cookies and creme sauce.

Announcing the new product, Auntie Anne's X handle posted on April 9:

"Try our new @OREO Topped Nuggets: original nuggets topped with cookies & crème sauce and OREO® crumbles! Get them before they're gone!"

Fans online are excited to try this new product. One individual commented on the post:

"YUMMY, Looks Delicious"

Another user wrote:

"Sweet, savory, and totally worth a try!"

These OREO-topped baked pretzel nuggets are rolling out to Auntie Anne's stores nationwide. As per All Recipes, they'll be available only until the end of April 2025 or until the stock lasts.

Oreo recently brought back fan-favorite S'mOreo

While the cookie is often seen in brand collaborations, Oreo has also launched many new flavors and innovations of its own. One standout was the S'mOreo, launched in 2015. Though it was later discontinued, it made a limited-time comeback in 2021 and again in 2023.

The fan-favorite product is back again this spring for a limited time. The product description on the website reads:

"OREO S’mOREO Sandwich Cookies are a unique twist on the classic s'more. These sweet treats feature two scrumptious layers of flavored creme, one marshmallow and one chocolate, sandwiched between two graham-flavored wafer cookies, making them a wonderful summertime treat.

These cookies can be enjoyed on their own or with a glass of milk. They also make the perfect snack for road trips, picnics, or BBQs, blending in perfectly with the theme. The description further reads:

"These decadent cookies are great snacks for enjoying with a glass of milk or serving at your next picnic or BBQ. The resealable pack with easy-pull tab keeps these sweet treats fresh and ready for snacking, sharing, or traveling. Enjoy another delicious twist on America’s Favorite OREO cookie taste and a great alternative to traditional s'mores with OREO S’mOREO Sandwich Cookies!"

These S'mOreo cookies began rolling out to retailers and online platforms on April 7, 2025, and are available for a limited time only. A two-pack order costs $10.58, though prices may vary by region.

Along with limited-edition products, Oreo recently added a few items to its permanent lineup last month: Golden Cakecaster, Oreo Loaded, Irish Creme Thins, and Minis Peanut Butter. The company continues to bring new products and collaborations for its fans.

