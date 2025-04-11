Wendy's announces 6 new Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions

On April 10, 2025, Wendy's announced the launch of six new Frosty flavors for this summer. This includes three Frosty Swirls, which will be available from April, and three Frosty Fusions, which will arrive in May.

Frosty is a frozen dairy dessert that was one of the first menu items at the fast-food chain. As the brand's website states, its founder Dave Thomas created the item in a light chocolate flavor. It became popular, and the chain introduced new flavors later on.

The brand also keeps introducing new themed flavors such as Thin Mints flavored Frosty for the Girl Scouts season earlier this year.

Wendy's Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions flavors explored

Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions (Image via PR Newswire)

Both these products are additions to the traditional Frosty. While the swirls feature new sauces, the fusions have sauces and some mix-ins. Each of them come in three different flavors.

Frosty Swirls:

Strawberry Frosty Swirl - This features strawberry sauce swirled on top of a creamy Frosty.

This features strawberry sauce swirled on top of a creamy Frosty. Caramel Frosty Swirl - It contains a caramel sauce on top of a creamy Frosty, providing a sweet and nutty flavor.

It contains a caramel sauce on top of a creamy Frosty, providing a sweet and nutty flavor. Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl - It has a chocolate brownie batter sauce on top of a Frosty.

Frosty Fusions:

Pop-Tarts Frosty Fusion - It is topped with a strawberry sauce and chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers pieces. According to the brand's press release issued on April 10, this is the first time Pop-Tarts has joined as a mix-in for any product in the QSR industry.

It is topped with a strawberry sauce and chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers pieces. According to the brand's press release issued on April 10, this is the first time Pop-Tarts has joined as a mix-in for any product in the QSR industry. OREO Brownie Frosty Fusion - It comprises a chocolate brownie batter sauce mixed with crunchy OREO cookie bits and pieces.

It comprises a chocolate brownie batter sauce mixed with crunchy OREO cookie bits and pieces. Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion - It is blended with crunchy toffee pieces and topped with a caramel sauce.

Availability and more

The Frosty Swirls will be available in the US, starting from April 15, 2025. However, customers can get their hands on these through Wendy's mobile app, starting from April 11, 2025. Meanwhile, the Frosty Fusions will arrive nationwide, starting from May 12, 2025.

Introducing the new products, the brand's US Chief Marketing Officer, Lindsay Radkoski, said via a press release dated April 10, 2025:

"Frosty has been on Wendy's menu for 55 years and is one of the most iconic frozen treats in American culture. We're expanding on our beloved Frosty so when a sweet tooth strikes, the choice is easy for consumers: It's Gotta Be Wendy's."

Lindsay further mentioned:

"We know consumers are always on the lookout for new flavors and ways to customize their order with sauces and mix-ins. We can't wait for everyone to experience even more ways to enjoy our iconic Frosty!"

All Recipes magazine reported that Wendy's has also introduced new cups and spoons for this dairy dessert. Frosty will now come in a cup with a new design and a dome-shaped lid. The chain has also released a new custom Frosty spoon, which is blue, and will help customers scoop out every bite from the cup.

