OREO x Super Mario cookies: Where to buy, price, availability, and other details revealed

Following the tremendous success of the Super Mario Bros. movie, Nintendo has teamed up with America's favorite cookie brand, Oreo. Mario fans can now collect the character imprinted on each cookie for a limited period. The Oreo x Super Mario cookies will be available at shops nationwide from July 10. It is also available for pre-order on the official website of the cookie.

Each box of this cream-filled cookie sandwich contains a random number of Double Stuf cookies imprinted with any of the 16 distinct Super Mario characters. These include Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Goomba, Boo, Fire Flower, Super Mushroom, Coin, Super Star, Blooper, Piranha Plant, and Spiny. The packs will be randomly filled and the characters will be arbitrarily placed.

The company will allow customers to purchase only one pack per order. For those ordering online, another disadvantage is that the cookies are only $5 per pack, but will be charged $10.50, including the shipping fee.

This special edition of Oreo even comes with an interesting game

Oreo X Mario has already tickled the fancy of the fans (Image via Oreo)

Although the flavor of the Oreo x Mario cookies is not known, from the official pictures one can easily understand that it's going to be the classic one with vanilla cream.

An interesting thing to note is that Princess Peach is missing from the cookies. However, it is not by mistake, as one might think. The brand has come up with a fun game as part of its promotional activities. It is using the Super Mario cookies to rescue Peach and stop Bowser from taking over the Mushroom Kingdom.

So, who is Princess Peach? Princess Peach Toadstool is the Mushroom Kingdom's princess regnant and ruler. She lives in her palace with Toads. In the game, she is portrayed as the damsel-in-distress who is kidnapped by the evil Bowser. The Mario Brothers are required to save Peach from Bowser.

To play, customers will need a glass of milk. They will then have to stack the hero-embossed cookies on top of a Bowser cookie on the rim of the glass. Bowser is defeated when his cookie slips into the milk.

Nintendeal @Nintendeal



16 different Super Mario Oreo cookies Oreo x Super Mario pre-orders: oreo.com/supermario 16 different Super Mario Oreo cookies Oreo x Super Mario pre-orders: oreo.com/supermario16 different Super Mario Oreo cookies https://t.co/yxuVjBADU3

The game can be accessed by scanning the QR code that has been provided on the back of the packs.

The brand is also running a parallel social media event in which they are urging consumers who buy the cookies to play the game and share the video on different social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok with the hashtag #SuperMarioOREO.

Vishnu Nair, Senior Brand Manager of the company, spoke about his aim with the Princess Peach rescue mission:

“We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well. We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom… Fans will have to wait and see!”

OREO’s previous collaboration

This is not the first time Oreo came up with the "limited cookie" idea (Image via Pokemon)

Previously, the cookie maker collaborated with Pokemon to mark the 25th anniversary of the show. The brand's first cookie rarity scheme started with this limited-edition collaboration. The Pokémon x Oreo cookie bundle paid tribute to some of the most popular Pokémon among fans.

This limited-availability pack featured Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Jigglypuff, Sandshrew, Sableye, Lapras, Cyndaquil, Dratini, Grookey, Pancham, Snivy, Piplup, Rowlett, and Mew. Each cookie was embossed with a distinct character from one of the 16 designs. The Pokémon, like the Mario cookies, emerged at random in each batch.

OREO Cookie @Oreo Don’t miss your chance to discover them all!



Shop at



2021 Pokémon / Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK The Limited Edition OREO x @Pokemon pack is finally hereDon’t miss your chance to discover them all!Shop at oreo.com/pokemon 2021 Pokémon / Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK The Limited Edition OREO x @Pokemon pack is finally here ⚡️ Don’t miss your chance to discover them all!Shop at oreo.com/pokemon©2021 Pokémon / Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK https://t.co/UTOmUXdUqF

Furthermore, one Mythical Pokémon had proven to be very difficult to locate. This one was later revealed as Mew. This Mythical Pokemon was so elusive that the cookie with it sold for a high price on eBay.

These, too, were limited-edition cookies that were offered at national retailers from September 13, 2021, for a short period.

Poll : 0 votes