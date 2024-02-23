On February 23, 2024, BTS Dynamite reached a monumental milestone, crossing 1.8 billion views on YouTube. This achievement is particularly significant as Dynamite, released in August 2020, marked BTS's inaugural venture into full-length English songs.

The track quickly rose to prominence, propelling BTS to become the first K-pop artist to claim the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The success of this hit song didn't stop there—it clinched a Grammy nomination in the same year, solidifying its status as one of the most impactful hits of 2020.

ARMYs flooded social media platforms to celebrate the achievement. One fan described the success as an "organic hit," emphasizing the genuine popularity of the song.

Now, with 1.8 billion views under their belt, ARMYs are setting their sights on the next milestone—two billion views on YouTube—and actively encouraging fellow fans to intensify streaming efforts.

Fans celebrate as BTS Dynamite crosses 1.8 billion views on Youtube

BTS Dynamite's magic hasn't waned since its release during the pandemic in 2020. Fans take pride in the song's enduring ability evident in their continued celebration of the 1.8 billion views.

The track's historic journey includes a three-week reign at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and an extraordinary opening day on Spotify, amassing 7.778 million streams in 2020.

Fans took to social media to boast their pride for the septet:

BTS's distinction on YouTube is showcased further with other hits, such as Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey) with 1.7 billion views and DNA with 1.5 billion views, solidifying the group's presence in the billion-view club.

Notably, as of 2024, all BTS members are fulfilling mandatory military service, with an expected return by June 2025.

BTS Dynamite continues to break barriers and set records, reflecting the group's global impact and unwavering connection with their dedicated fanbase. As ARMYs rejoice in the 1.8 billion views milestone, the legacy of BTS Dynamite persists, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

Recent updates on BTS

On February 22, 2024, South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reported a significant development involving the Korea Post Office. The report stated that the Korea Post Office would introduce the BTS Commemorative Stamp, which will represent the K-pop industry.

Recently, according to About Music, the group has amassed an astonishing 90+ million page views since 2015, solidifying its dominance in the online encyclopedia, Wikipedia.

Amidst this accolade, it is worth noting that BTS members continue to shine as soloists, too. V, or Kim Taehyung, has earned the title of the most-viewed K-pop idol on Wikipedia, amassing an impressive 34 million page views since 2015.

