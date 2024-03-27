Oscar and Florinda Picazo GoFundMe raises over $17,000 as authorities ID beloved San Francisco couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Florinda Picazo and her husband, Oscar Picazo, have been found dead on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Authorities believe that the case is that of a murder-suicide, after preliminary investigation. The deceased couple who were found in San Francisco, were identified on Monday, March 25, 2024. They reportedly left behind four children.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the crime site after receiving reports of a shooting. Neighbors have expressed grief and shock at the sudden demise of Florinda and Oscar. The couple have been described as "nice and helpful". A fundraiser has further been launched to offer financial aid to the couple's family.

A horrific discovery was made by the police after they responded to a shooting on Sunday in the Portola neighborhood. According to the cops, they found two bodies at a house in the area of Dwight Street and San Bruno Avenue. Both people were declared dead on the scene.

Police could officially identify the bodies on Monday as Florinda Picazo and her husband, Oscar. They arrived at the house at about 8.45 pm local time, and confirmed that the two adult victims had sustained gunshot wounds. Police didn't initially reveal the relationship between the deceased man and woman.

It has been revealed that cops are considering the case as a murder-suicide. Law enforcement officials, however, are yet to reveal the shooter. Cops are still trying to join the pieces to discover what led to the fatal shooting, killing two people. A GoFundMe page has been launched on behalf of the deceased couple's children.

The fundraiser has already raised more than $19,000, out of the targetted amount of $50,000. According to the fundraiser post,

"Our parents, Oscar and Flo, were the most amazing human beings. They welcomed and embraced everyone with warmth, love, and care. Thank you all in advance for your love and support."

It further added:

"Oscar and Flo are survived by their four children: Jazmin, Oscar, Danilo and Daisy Picazo."

Family and friends are shocked with the tragic deaths

Neighbors have expressed concern and shock over the tragic incident that took place in the area. Many friends and family members have posted tributes on social media platforms. Dan Murphy, a neighbor, spoke about the time when the cops arrived at the house, and said,

"I heard different sirens coming in over a 15 -20 minute period. One was a police car. The other was an emergency vehicle. Sirens are a little different. After the 3rd time you know something's going on."

Oscar and Florinda Picazo's eldest daughter, Jazmin, stated that she hopes that her parents are remembered as incredible people they were. Jazmin provided more details about the couple.

While 49-year-old Oscar worked at a waste management and removal company for more than 25 years, 48-year-old Florinda Picazo has been employed as a 911 dispatcher. Oscar was also the part of the Teamsters Local 350.

Both husband and wife have been residents of San Francisco. According to a statement issued by The Department of Emergency Management,

"Everyone at DEM is in shock today following the tragic loss of a longstanding and valued colleague."

Teamsters Local 350 also posted tribute for Oscar, who was found dead on Sunday. According to the tribute,

"Brother Picazo was beloved by many of his co-workers, friends, and family, not just at Recology Sunset but throughout Teamsters Local 350."

Law enforcement officials are yet to reveal additional information about the apparent murder-suicide and the chain of events that possibly led to the two deaths. The case is currently an active investigation. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed that the case has been assigned to homicide detectives.