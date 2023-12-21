What happened to Sonya Reid? Tyrone, Georgia woman found dead alongside son in apparent murder-suicide

Sonya Reid, a woman from Tyrone town of Georgia, has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide case. Along with Reid, another individual, identified as her son, Khalid Auta, was also found dead in the car. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Authorities reportedly received a 911 call reporting the murder of Reid.

Neighbors expressed shock after the incident took place. They described Sonya Reid as a "nice lady." Sonya's family was contacted for a comment on the situation. However, no response has been received as of now. Authorities are investigating the scene.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

An apparent murder-suicide case in Tyrone, in which 59-year-old Sonya Reid was found dead along with her son, Khalid Auta

A horrific incident took place in the town of Tyrone after a 59-year-old woman was found dead in a burning car. The woman was identified as Sonya Reid, and her son, Khalid, was with her. Law enforcement got involved in the case after receiving a welfare check call from a woman shortly before 9 pm local time. The woman claimed that her toddler's father held them hostage and had allegedly killed his mother.

The welfare check was requested for an address at 500 block of McDade Street. According to the woman, the man had killed his mother a day before and held her and her toddler hostage overnight. He allegedly let them go shortly before fleeing the scene in a car with the body of his mom. The man was later identified as Khalid, and the deceased victim was identified as Sonya. Upon arrival at the scene, the caller approached the officers.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported Detective Andrea Johnson's statement, where she said,

"She advised police that she was held hostage during that time, and he eventually left the home with the deceased in his backseat. At that time, she was able to get away with her infant."

Khalid allegedly shot himself to death after killing his mother

After conducting the welfare check, authorities tried to locate Khalid's car. It was found to be in Fayetteville. The vehicle was reportedly on fire, and cops found the bodies of both the mother and the son in it. According to authorities, Khalid died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Neighbors have expressed condolences and shock in connection to the tragic incident. One of them, who chose to stay anonymous, said,

"She was a nice lady. Always, always seen her out with her dog, she had a small dog. Very sweet. She was buddies with my eight-year-old kid. We haven’t been able to tell him yet."

Law enforcement officials are trying to gather evidence from the crime scene. They are yet to reveal further information about the alleged murder-suicide incident. News outlets have attempted to contact the victim's daughter, who is also Khalid's sister. However, she has not made any official comment and requested privacy during this crisis. The community is trying to cope with the tragic loss.