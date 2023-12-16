What did Ronald Cobren do? Ashland man allegedly kills fiancée and her daughters in murder-suicide

Ashland man Ronald Cobren was recently accused of killing his fiancee and her daughters, and then taking his own life. Police have ruled the tragic incident as an apparent case of murder-suicide. They have also revealed the identities of the victims who died in the case. The deceased victims include two teenagers and one adult female.

According to the cops, the incident took place on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at two separate locations. Police have also stated that autopsies of the bodies will be conducted on December 18, 2023. They added that Cobren reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ronald Cobren allegedly killed 3 people, including 2 teenage girls

According to investigating officers, the chain of events began after they responded to a scene at a house in Springfield, after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities discovered 19-year-old Autumn Bell with a gunshot wound in the stomach.

Police declared her dead on the scene. Along with Autumn, another unidentified man was also found there, who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after this incident, authorities received reports of another shooting in a nearby area. Police arrived and discovered the bodies of two women, later identified as 16-year-old Alaria Bell and 53-year-old Christina Bell.

According to the man, whose identity hasn't been revealed, Ronald Cobren was the murderer of the three women, as reported by ABC 7 Chicago. The news station also reported that according to social media posts and several friends, Cobren was Christina's fiancé.

It has, however, not been revealed what led the police to believe further that Ronald Cobren was the prime suspect in the shooting.

After authorities discovered his vehicle and opted for a traffic stop, he was found dead inside the car, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, authorities believe there is no immediate danger to the community at large as of now.

Authorities located Ronald's car and conducted a traffic stop before discovering him dead

Sheriff Devron Ohrn spoke about the tragic murder-suicide incident:

"Heinous acts of this magnitude rock the core of any community. This strikes additionally hard in small communities such as Cass County and beyond its borders," he said.

Ohrn added:

"Cass County is comprised of compassionate, helpful citizens that are always willing to lend a hand."

Police found the three bodies on Thursday, and on the same day, they located Ronald Cobren's vehicle near the North Main and Oak Street in nearby Jacksonville, Ill. Sheriff Ohrn further stated:

"We will all get through this the Cass County way. Offering support, care and remembrance. Be quick to lend a hand or a hug and be slow to criticize."

Several police agencies, including Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division, Illinois State Police Patrol, Ashland Police Department, Beardstown Police Department, and others, have been included in the case.

According to authorities, nobody apart from Cobren was involved in the case.