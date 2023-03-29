“Our handsome doctor is back”: SBS’ Dr. Romantic 3 shares first glimpse of Ahn Hyo-seop

On Tuesday, March 28, Ahn Hyo-seop's first ever still cuts for the upcoming Dr. Romantic 3 were released by SBS network's official Twitter account with the caption:

“Teacher Seo Woo-jin, who can be seen in a month. He’s still cool at work and his smile is beautiful.”

The show already has two seasons that were released in 2016 and 2022 respectively. The cast from season 2 will reprise their roles in the upcoming season three of Dr. Romantic 3, which will explore the realistic stories of different patients and doctors from the Korean countryside.

In the first stills shared by SBS, Ahn Hyo-seop can be seen immersed in his character featuring a charming smile. As the stills went viral on the internet, K-drama fans could not stop praising the actor and gushing over his looks.

"Our Seo Woo Jin is really back ": Fans excited as Ahn Hyo-seop to make his return as the surgeon in upcoming drama Dr. Romantic 3

Ahn Hyo-seop is set to chronicle the role of surgeon Seo Woo-jin in the upcoming medical drama after three years. Meanwhile, in the first newly-released still, the K-actor can be seen in the operating room presumably performing surgery wearing his gown along with a mask. In the second still, Ahn Hyo-seop, dressed in his doctor’s coat, radiates a soothing smile.

SBSNOW @SBSNOW

여전히 본업 할 때 멋있고 미소가 아름다움🤦‍♀



SBS 새 금토드라마 <낭만닥터 김사부 3>

☞ 4월 28일 [금] 밤 10시 첫 방송



#SBS새금토드라마 #낭만닥터김사부3

스틸

#한석규 #안효섭 #이성경 #김민재

#진경 #임원희 #변우민 딱! 한 달 후 볼 수 있는 서우진 선생님여전히 본업 할 때 멋있고 미소가 아름다움🤦‍♀SBS 새 금토드라마 <낭만닥터 김사부 3>☞ 4월 28일 [금] 밤 10시 첫 방송 #낭만닥터김사부3 스틸 #낭닥3스틸 딱! 한 달 후 볼 수 있는 서우진 선생님💖여전히 본업 할 때 멋있고 미소가 아름다움🤦‍♀SBS 새 금토드라마 <낭만닥터 김사부 3>☞ 4월 28일 [금] 밤 10시 첫 방송#SBS새금토드라마 #낭만닥터김사부3#낭만닥터김사부3스틸 #낭닥3스틸#한석규 #안효섭 #이성경 #김민재#진경 #임원희 #변우민 https://t.co/5ARmZahpgo

K-drama fans are excited to see how much the character has grown as a doctor. Many called him "charming" and "handsome." Take a look at how the K-drama community is reacting to the latest stills of the actor released by SBS below:

kath @kdramatreats SBS drama #DrRomantic3 releases first still cuts of #AhnHyoSeop our Seo Woo Jin is really back 🤩 SBS drama #DrRomantic3 releases first still cuts of #AhnHyoSeop our Seo Woo Jin is really back 🤩💙 https://t.co/tUv4MJheiw

Eun🩺 @eun__xx__



just by the pictures alone, you can see how much he's grown as a doctor and how he looks softer this time around🥹🫶



#DrRomantic3 #AhnHyoSeop #SeoWoojin Seo Woojin first still cuts for Dr. Romantic's Season 2 back in 2019 vs. first still cuts for Season 3 this 2023just by the pictures alone, you can see how much he's grown as a doctor and how he looks softer this time around🥹🫶 Seo Woojin first still cuts for Dr. Romantic's Season 2 back in 2019 vs. first still cuts for Season 3 this 2023😭just by the pictures alone, you can see how much he's grown as a doctor and how he looks softer this time around🥹🫶#DrRomantic3 #AhnHyoSeop #SeoWoojin https://t.co/WukTpFmx4G

The upcoming Dr. Romantic 3 will feature Han Suk-kyu, Lee Sung-kyung, So Ju-yeon, Kim Min-jae, Im Won-hee, Jin Kyung, Byun Woo-min, and Jung Ji-ahn as the main cast members. Fans await to see what kind of chemistry Lee Sung-kyung and Ahn Hyo-seop will showcase in the upcoming season.

Earlier, SBS released the still cuts for Han Suk-kyu, who was smiling warmly in the pictures. Fans are also anticipating the teamwork and unity between Han Suk-kyu and Ahn Hyo-seop and how they are going to tackle challenging medical cases, nevertheless, K-drama fans are gearing up to watch their comfort drama.

More about A Business Proposal actor

Ahn Hyo-seop is a Canadian actor based in the South Korean Entertainment industry. He was reportedly approached to become a member of the K-pop boy band GOT7 but turned down the offer to chase his personal endeavors.

The actor then made his acting debut with the drama Splash Splash Love and since then, has starred in a number of dramas including Abyss, Thirty But Seventeen, Lovers of the Red Sky, and others.

The actor, however, rose to international fame and recognition after starring in hit comedy drama A Business Proposal. He is now also confirmed to star in the Korean remake of the hit Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day, currently titled A Time Called You. The highly anticipated drama is raising expectations among K-drama fans as the actor is reportedly paired alongside Jeon Yeo-been.

Dr. Romantic 3 is slated to premiere on April 28, 2023, after the conclusion of Taxi Driver 2.

