"Our infrastructure is being sabotaged": Dairy Farm explosion which left 18,000 cows dead in Texas sparks concern online 

Earlier this week, thousands of cows were killed in a dairy farm explosion in Texas Panhandle. The exact cause for the same has not been determined. Along with the animal fatalities, a female employee fortunately survived. State and dairy officials are now attempting to clean up the charred cow carcasses by burying them. Netizens could not believe that such a drastic incident occurred. One internet user reacted to the same by saying:

The dairy farm fire occurred in Castro County, which has several cattle ranches. Sheriff Sal Rivera claimed that the exact number of animals killed was unknown. However, initial reports suggested that 18,000 cows died during the explosion. In an interview with KFDA, he said:

“Your count probably is close to that. There’s some that survived, there’s some that are probably injured to the point where they’ll have to be destroyed.”

Only a small number of the cows survived the blast.

Collin Rugg @CollinRugg JUST IN: 18,000 cows are now dead due to an explosion in Dimmitt, Texas.



Honest question: How does a dairy farm have an explosion so large that it kills 18,000 cows?

The exact reason for the detonation has not been revealed yet. However, County Judge Many Gfeller believes that a malfunction in a piece of farm equipment led to the explosion that caused the fire.

Reacting to the dairy farm incident, Roger Malone, the mayor of Dimmitt, said:

“It’s mind-boggling. I don’t think it’s ever happened before around here. It’s a real tragedy. This is the deadliest fire involving cattle we know of. In the past, we have seen fires involving several hundred cows at a time, but nothing anything near this level of mortality.”

Netizens react to the dairy farm explosion

Internet users found the eruption very peculiar. Many found it hard to believe that a problem in farm equipment could lead to such an explosion. Some netizens believed that someone must have intentionally caused the blast. Several netizens compared the incident to the recent train derailments, including that of Nebraska and Ohio. People demanded accurate answers for the dairy farm incident. A few reactions to the same read:

Tara Lynn Thompson @TaraLynnSays @rawsalerts How many fires and explosions and derailments have to happen that threaten our food and water supply before we admit something is very much up?

ItsMe @Leney_3 @rawsalerts As animal lover , this is very sad. The amount of terror and panic those poor animals went thru .

carmingo @real_carmingo @rawsalerts How in the world does a whole dairy farm explode?! Something tells me there's probably more to this story. 🤔

Shelly Fields @ShellyFields @rawsalerts Wow… that's so sad! And now milk prices just sky rocketed.

🪷katakana🪷 @MamaBighead2023 @rawsalerts All these are being done on purpose.sad days lately .

Janine Kreikemeier @JanineTK54 @rawsalerts That had to be one hell of an explosion to kill that many head of cattle at once! Like rock the countryside kind of explosion! I lived on a dairy farm, the cows were never all inside & being milked at once at once, so I am questioning wth happened.

Castro County was the second highest producing county in Texas, producing over 145,000 pounds of milk on a monthly basis. This is not the first time a large number of cattle have passed away in a fire. In December 2015, a blizzard killed 20,000 cattle in cattle. 2017’s Hurricane Harvey drowned thousands of cows in Texas as well.

Reacting to the fire, Margie Fishman, the public relations manager of the Animal Welfare Institute said:

“We hope the industry will remain focused on this issue and strongly encourage farms to adopt commonsense fire safety measures. It is hard to imagine anything worse than being burned alive.”

The state and other agriculture departments are now cleaning up the cow's remains by burying the carcasses. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has teemed up with the AgriLife Extension Service to work on the same. How they will manage to bury the large amount of remains is unknown.

