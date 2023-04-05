What happened to Jermaine Pelt? Tributes pour in as Chicago firefighter dies aged 49 

A Chicago firefighter named Jermaine Pelt died while trying to fight a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood on Tuesday, April 4, after conditions worsened at the location. Pelt, along with his crew, went to the neighborhood near 120th and Wallace Streets after a fire broke out in the area. Jermaine Pelt was operating a hose when the situation somehow worsened and the entire crew was asked to leave the area.

The worsening conditions killed the veteran firefighter and injured another firefighter. Pelt’s colleagues have offered condolences and are trying to cope with the loss of the veteran firefighter, who was also a father of two.

Commissioner Nance Holt has described 49-year-old Jermaine Pelt as 'family' and added that the Chicago firefighter had recently walked his daughter down the aisle. Pelt’s heartbroken dad John spoke to news outlets and said that Jermaine was loved by everybody.

49-year-old firefighter Jermaine Pelt dies after conditions worsened while trying to put out a fire

A tragic incident struck on Tuesday, when a veteran firefighter named Jermaine Pelt died while fighting a fire on 120th and Wallace Streets. The responding officers reached the area at around 3.15 am on Tuesday. Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt mentioned that the fire in the building soon spread across other buildings.

Jermaine Pelt tried to douse the fire using a hose from the second floor of an adjacent building, which later caught fire. Jermaine was working alongside another firefighter when they were given instructions to get out. According to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford,

“[Pelt] had been in face-to-face communication with his partner: ‘We got to go!’ And his partner started to leave and thought [Pelt] was right behind him. When they realized that he went down, a May Day was called.”

Chicago Fire Media @CFDMedia Photo of Firefighter Jermaine Pelt. Note this is his candidate picture from 2005. We are working on a more recent picture Photo of Firefighter Jermaine Pelt. Note this is his candidate picture from 2005. We are working on a more recent picture https://t.co/1UG3dUG79F

Authorities soon discovered Jermaine Pelt and rushed him to a hospital. The same has been confirmed by Nance-Holt who further stated,

“Our firefighters and paramedics, they worked feverishly with Jermaine, doing CPR all the way from the scene to Christ Hospital.”

Jermaine Pelt was declared dead shortly after he was brought to the hospital. Pelt’s father John said he was 'proud' of his son. He also mentioned that Jermaine had recently walked his daughter down the aisle. He continued, by saying,

“I don’t think she’s feeling that great either… When Jermaine was a baby, about 2 years old, he was real smart. He would get a knife and cut himself on the arm so he could get a Band-Aid. And I said, ‘This kid is going to be pretty special.’ He ended up being a nurse, a paramedic, and a fireman.”

Rob the Tinman G @tinman_g @CFDMedia Prayers & good thoughts to the family & CFD family. RIP FF/Hero Pelt! Thank you for your service & your family for sharing you with the community!! @CFDMedia Prayers & good thoughts to the family & CFD family. RIP FF/Hero Pelt! Thank you for your service & your family for sharing you with the community!!

Two decades ago, when Jermaine Pelt was deciding what to do with his life, he had two alternatives - becoming a police officer or a firefighter. His dad, John Pelt, then said,

“The police get shot at.”

When John saw his son emerge from the Far South Side firehouse on Tuesday, all decorated, he felt nothing but pride for his son. He said,

“I felt wonderful. That’s why I picked up the fire department.”

Pelt was a registered nurse and has also volunteered as an instructor at the fire academy

Jermaine Pelt was a graduate of Corliss High School and later attended Olive-Harvey College. He had a 28-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. His colleagues had described him as a “kind-hearted man.” According to authorities, he was a registered nurse and paramedic and had also served as an instructor at the fire academy. Lt. David Bernicky, a colleague, also mentioned that Pelt was a highly skilled cook. He further added,

“He [Pelt] was probably the kindest person on this job. I’m holding my belly [thinking about] his cooking. He cooked yesterday. They said that he made barbecue chicken, jerk chicken, fried chicken, cornbread… He was a hell of a cook.”

Chicago Fire Media @CFDMedia A prayer is offered for Firefighter Jermaine Pelt at the Medical Examiner office. A prayer is offered for Firefighter Jermaine Pelt at the Medical Examiner office. https://t.co/J5AOCBygq1

The flag is currently half-staffed at the firehouse where Pelt worked. He has been with the department for around 18 years. CFD Capt. Rory Ohse said,

“The chief asked us if we wanted to be out of service and we said no because this is what Jermaine would do. Jermaine wouldn't take the day off.”

Jermaine’s father further stated that the veteran firefighter was always willing to help people.

“Jermaine was just a joy to all of our family. Everybody loved him. Jermaine only lived 49 years. I’m 79. I’m 30 years older than he is. He was cheated out of 30 years.”

LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ @lhfirm Chicago mourns firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49. He lost his life on the job extinguishing a fire. Thank you for your service to the city of Chicago. Our condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. Chicago mourns firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49. He lost his life on the job extinguishing a fire. Thank you for your service to the city of Chicago. Our condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. https://t.co/BjWE9QYwRc

The injured firefighter, who was with Pelt on the rescue team, reportedly sustained some minor injuries and was treated for high blood pressure. A third firefighter also received some very minor injuries due to the fire. Authorities rescued two children and two adults from the house fire that killed the veteran firefighter. They are yet to determine the exact cause of the fire.

