"Our little piece of Heaven": DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold welcomes second child with Samuel Lightner Cusick

DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold has finally welcomed her second child with Samuel Lightner Cusick.

Arnold and Cusick, who have been married since 2015, have not shared the name of their newborn daughter yet. However, they did reveal that she was born via C-section on Wednesday (May 3) afternoon.

The 29-year-old ballroom dancer shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, May 4.

"Baby girl is here and we are so in love. Mama and baby are healthy and we are soaking up every minute with our little piece of Heaven. Thank you for all the love we will share more soon."

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sage, in November 2020 via C-section.

While Samuel did not reveal many details, Lindsay Arnold posted many Instagram stories telling what happened on Wednesday. She also shared in her recent story that she was "feeling blessed" with her "family of 4".

Lindsay Arnold initially thought that she was having false labor contractions

Lindsay finished some work before giving birth to her daughter (Image via lindsarnold/ Instagram)

At 5 am, Lindsay woke up with intense contractions that were 10 minutes apart and lasted for two hours. However, after a walk, they started to slow down, at 25 minutes apart, so she felt that it was just “false labor contractions.”

The false contractions were real! (Image via lindsarnold/ Instagram)

She went back to her routine and took Sage to her dance class, when her contractions reduced to 20 minutes apart. Lindsay then began to film and do some last minute work things, all while having contractions.

Lindsay and Samuel Lightner have two daughters now (Image via lindsarnold/ Instagram)

Soon enough, they reduced to 2 minutes apart, and the couple rushed to the hospital after dropping off Sage at her grandmother’s house. Lindsay’s baby was in a breech position and things got “very scary and intense” for a moment during the delivery.

She told her fans that she will share more details soon and posted some pictures of herself with her “sweet girl” in Instagram stories.

Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner's started dating in high school

Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner started dating in high school when the former was just 16 years old. They got engaged in 2014 after Samuel popped the question while they were on a vacation in Africa. Within a year, the couple tied the knot at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in June 2015.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in May 2020. Explaining that her first trimester was very tough, Lindsay said in an interview:

"You don’t feel like yourself. There’s so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired."

Their first daughter Sage was born in November 2020. They struggled to conceive their second child and even got a false positive pregnancy while trying. In October 2022, the pair shared the news on Instagram that they were expecting their second child in May.

Lindsay Arnold has been a contestant of So You Think You Can Dance and is a professional choreographer on Dancing with the Stars, where she has participated in 11 seasons. She won the 25th season of the show with Jordan Fisher and was the runner up for Juniors: Mentor.

