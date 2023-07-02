"Oversized drone with tires": FAA's flying car approval sparks wild reactions online

Alef Aeronautics revealed that its experimental flying car named Model A has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) this June 2023, to test-run the vehicle on the road and in the sky. The move makes the company the first to receive a Special Airworthiness Certification.

Alef's CEO, Jim Dukhovny, said that Model A is the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) car to get approval from the FAA. Expressing his excitement about their flying car getting a certification, he stated:

"It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," Dukhovny stated.

The Special Airworthiness Certification limits the purpose and locations where the prototype can fly. Additionally, U.S. Federal regulations require the company to report any issues during its development and testing, including malfunctions or defects.

As News of the flying car prototype getting a certification spread, social media was flooded with reactions, both positive and negative.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @ik2476)

"The Jetsons has finally come to be!": Netizens react to news of flying car

Internet users were quick to make some sarcastic jabs and share some hilarious comments as news of the flying car prototype Model A getting permission from the FAA came out.

Here are some comments seen across various social media platforms:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @classic_film)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @SayHeyMAynard)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @GuninGames)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Bacon_Popcorn)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @PopeWaffles)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @joeyharper4976)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @sminaev2015)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @sumsmitus71)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @izzyio) A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @CliftonSith39)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Animalrescue0)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @countesskkkk)

More about Alef Aeronautics' flying car

Alef Aeronautics was founded in Palo Alto by Dukhovny, Konstantin Kisly, Pavel Markin, and Oleg Petro in 2015. They have been experimenting with the car's prototype since 2019.

The vehicle is 100% electronic and can be driven on the road. However, it is a low-speed vehicle with a cap of 25 mph on paved surfaces. If the driver needs to go faster, they would use its flight functions.

The two-seater car is still under development but Alef has made it available for preorder since Friday, June 30. Interested buyers can pay a $150 deposit to get on the waiting list or $1500 to get a priority post on the list. The price for the car is set at $300,000.

According to a release by the company, the version available to customers would have a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles.

Model A would need to meet National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration's safety standards before it can lift off.

Poll : 0 votes