How is Chayanne related to Lele Pons? All about his family as singer headlines star-studded wedding 

Lele Pons’ wedding not only left followers awestruck, but the guests who attended the event came as a surprise to fans as well. The internet star tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Guaynaa in Miami on March 4. Netizens were stunned to see actor Chayanne also attend the celebrations.

While posting a series of content from her wedding, Lele Pons also uploaded a TikTok video of Chayanne Pons and his wife Marilisa Maronesse reacting to seeing Lele in a wedding dress for the first time before she walked down the aisle. The song Abajito also played in the background. In the short clip, the couple can be seen keeping their eyes closed at the beginning of the video. As the bride stood before them in her white gown, the couple could be seen cheering with excitement. The video made its rounds across social media platforms. As of Sunday night, the video had acquired over 16 million views.

In another video which went viral online, Lele Pons and Chayanne can be seen dancing at the wedding reception. The duo can be seen swaying back and forth as the latter even spins the bride as guests watch on.

juli🔮 @cronopiatw Cómo es que a la boda de Lele Pons fueron personas que JAMÁS creí que iban a estar en un mismo lugar. Por ejemplo: Chayanne, Paris Hilton, Camila Cabello, Sebastián Yatra, Stefi Roitman. Son como varios multiversos unidos Cómo es que a la boda de Lele Pons fueron personas que JAMÁS creí que iban a estar en un mismo lugar. Por ejemplo: Chayanne, Paris Hilton, Camila Cabello, Sebastián Yatra, Stefi Roitman. Son como varios multiversos unidos https://t.co/Rs5A4HOTQx

A few other stars who graced the event included Anitta, Sebastian Yatra, Natti Natasha, Becky G, Paris Hilton, DJ Pantoja, Kim Loaiza, Greeicy, Ricky Montaner and Camila Cabello, among others.

How are Chayanne and Lele Pons related?

Chayanne did not attend Lele Pons’ wedding as a distant friend. The two are related in reality. Lele Pons’ mother, Anna Maronesse, is the sister of Chayanne’s wife, Marilisa Maronesse, which would make Chayanne the bride’s uncle.

Chayanne’s daughter Isadora, who is Lele’s cousin, is extremely close to the YouTube star. The duo often pose together for Instagram.

The newly-wed seems to be very much aware that several followers are curious as to how she is related to Chayanne. Speaking about him, Lele has said in an interview:

“He’s my uncle and my godfather. I haven’t made a video with him. I think because he’s a very private person. He’s very guarded with his personal life.”

Who did Lele Pons marry?

The model and influencer got married to Guaynaa, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Perez. He is a renowned Puerto Rican musician who went viral with his reggaeton track Rebota. He took on the aforementioned stage name as his style was incredibly similar to the youngsters of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Before becoming a popular musician, he studied chemical engineering. Similar to his new wife, he now basks in success and boasts over six million followers on Instagram. He mostly uses his social media accounts to promote his latest tracks. He also frequently gives fans a glimpse into his relationship with Lele.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2020. The couple sparked relationship rumors when they shot the song Se Te Nota together. They initially denied being in a relationship. However, went on to confirm the same later on. Guaynaa proposed to the YouTuber during his Tomorrowland performance in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes