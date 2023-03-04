What happened to Ms Rachel? Jules pronouns controversy explained as internet comes out in support of beloved YouTuber

Ms Rachel, a popular content creator on TikTok and YouTube, recently announced in a video that she was taking a break from the platform for her mental health.

In the caption of the TikTok video, she mentioned that no matter how much attention hurtful comments and videos get, they would not bring a person what they want and that only love is capable of doing that.

The announcement of Rachel’s break from TikTok came after her co-star Jules Hoffman, who uses they/them pronouns and sometimes appears in Rachel’s videos, started receiving negative comments online. One TikTok user, who described herself as a traditional mother, said in a comment that she had to stop watching Rachel and Jules’ video because Jules was introduced with they/them pronouns.

Rachel Griffin Accurso became popular for her YouTube channel, “Songs for Littles - Toddlers Learning Videos,” where she sings and acts out educational songs for children. She has amassed over 3 million subscribers on the platform. In TikTok, the creator has around 2.5 million followers.

In February 2023, Rachel posted a video on TikTok where she wrote on the video overlay:

“Skipping away from mean emails but also sending love because “hurt people hurt people””.

Ms Rachel and Jules Hoffman receive support and encouragement from most of their followers

Rachel Griffin Accurso began her YouTube channel based on children’s content in 2019. She is a songwriter and educator who grew up in Maine before moving to New York City in 2009, where she currently lives with her husband, Aron Accurso, and their four-year-old son.

The YouTuber finished her master’s degree in music education at NYU. Rachel has also studied speech development, early intervention, and early childhood development. She is also currently working to get a second degree in early childhood education.

Ms Rachel previously spoke about how her own son was the inspiration behind “Songs for Littles”. She said:

"My son had a speech delay and I was looking for anything possible to help him. I thought it would be great if there was a show for toddlers that encouraged speech; something slow-paced, very interactive, and taught by a real person. When I couldn’t find a show like that, I thought maybe we could create one."

That’s how Rachel, who was also holding in-person music classes for babies and toddlers at the time, pivoted to creating a YouTube show where she filmed and edited learning videos from her one-bedroom apartment in New York City.

Ms Rachel recently started making her children’s songs content with her co-star Jules in them. Some of the hateful comments that they both received came rolling in after the latter shared several videos on their personal TikTok account and spoke about being brave for their major upcoming surgery.

Though Jules Hoffman’s video did not mention the type of medical procedure they were about to undergo, some parents deemed it “inappropriate.” However, many others spoke in Jules' support and wrote that there was nothing wrong with it.

Parents shared their positive messages for Jules (Image via TikTok)

Parents shared their positive messages for Jules (Image via TikTok)

After Ms Rachel announced her temporary break from the platform, fans and parents who have grown to like her content shared their support and heartfelt messages with the creator.

One parent spoke about Rachel Griffin's positive impact on her daughter’s life. She said that her autistic daughter was completely non-verbal before they found Rachel’s videos. The parent noted that Ms Rachel was the reason her daughter started saying the few words that she said.

Parents shared their positive messages for Rachel Griffin (Image via TikTok)

Parents shared their positive messages for Rachel Griffin (Image via TikTok)

Parents shared their positive messages for Rachel Griffin (Image via TikTok)

Parents shared their positive messages for Rachel Griffin (Image via TikTok)

Meanwhile, another user tried to cheer the creator up and wrote that she was loved and cared for and that millions of kids adored her. One also apologized to Ms Rachel for how cruel some people were toward her.

Most people on the social media platform respected Rachel's decision and wrote that they would wait for her to come back and asked her to take care of her mental peace.

Parents shared their positive messages for Rachel Griffin (Image via TikTok)

Jules is a singer and songwriter based in New York. They have appeared in several episodes of “Songs for Littles.” Ms Rachel shared that she put up an ad for a co-educator for in-person music classes for babies and toddlers. Jules saw the ad and contacted Rachel, after which they were interviewed and later hired.

Poll : 0 votes