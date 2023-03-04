“Inappropriate, gross and completely offensive”: TGC article controversy explained as Joshua Butler new book sparks outrage

An article published in TGC (The Gospel Coalition) has been subjected to massive criticism for using the physical union between husband and wife as a metaphor for the relationship between Jesus Christ and the Church.

The story, published by TGC’s Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics titled “S*x Won’t Save You (But It Points to the One Who Will)” was written by Arizona author, pastor and Keller Center fellow Joshua Butler.

Rick Warren @RickWarren I'm glad TGC removed yesterday's article that was both offensive and erroneous theology. But no apology? I'm glad TGC removed yesterday's article that was both offensive and erroneous theology. But no apology?

It is originally an excerpt of Butler’s upcoming book Beautiful Union: How God’s Vision for S*x Points Us to the Good, Unlocks the True, and (Sort of) Explains Everything.

The article, as well as the book, sparked immediate outrage on social media and many dubbed the concept as “inappropriate, gross and completely offensive”:

Heather Hughes @HeatherLH05 @RickWarren Seriously, someone SHOULD have lost their job over that article. It was inappropriate, gross, and completely offensive!!! @RickWarren Seriously, someone SHOULD have lost their job over that article. It was inappropriate, gross, and completely offensive!!!

TGC initially posted a link to the article on Twitter but reportedly deleted the tweet in the wake of the backlash.

A look into the controversial Joshua Butler article on TGC

A controversial excerpt of Joshua Butler’s new book recently appeared in an article in The Gospel Coalition (TGC). In the piece, the author described the physical union as an “icon of salvation” and claimed “idolizing s*x results in slavery.”

Butler cited Ephesians 5:31-32 and pointed out how Apostle Paul spoke about marriage while referring to Christ and the Church. The quote reads:

“For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh. This is a profound mystery—but I am talking about Christ and the church.”

The New Evangelicals @newvangelicals There are many layers to this TGC article. Including this layer of…HOW There are many layers to this TGC article. Including this layer of…HOW https://t.co/1YezISimPL

Butler then argues that the metaphor goes beyond the vows at the altar to become the “icon of salvation”:

“It’s not only the giving of your vows at the altar but what happens in the honeymoon suite afterward that speaks to the life you were made for with God. This is a gospel bombshell: s*x is an icon of salvation.”

He then goes on to describe a man’s active role of “generosity” and woman’s passive role of “hospitality”:

“At a deeper level, generosity is giving not just your resources but your very self. And what deeper form of self-giving is there than s*xual union where the husband pours out his very presence not only upon but within his wife?”

Butler continues:

“Here again, what deeper form of hospitality is there than s*xual union where the wife welcomes her husband into the sanctuary of her very self?”

The author says that the union between a groom and a bride is an “offering, gift and sign of pilgrimage” from the man that “has the potential to grow within her into new life.”

Butler then describes the union as a picture of the gospel” noting how Christ “arrives in salvation” to not only be “with” his church but “within” his church. He wrote:

“Christ penetrates his church with the generative seed of his word and the life-giving presence of his spirit, which takes root within her and grows to bring new life into the world.”

Using further metaphors of marriage and union, Butler notes:

“Inversely, back in the wedding suite, the bride embraces her most intimate guest on the threshold of her dwelling place and welcomes him into the sanctuary of her very self. She gladly receives the warmth of his presence and accepts the sacrificial offering he bestows upon the altar within her Most Holy Place."

He then concludes that the union between a husband and wife, as well as between Christ and the Church “brings forth new creation.”

While Josh Butler attempted to provide a positive and spiritual outlook to the Christian s*xual ethics in his book as well as the TGC article, several critics noted that the metaphor appeared to be highly inappropriate and offensive.

Netizens call out TGC and Joshua Butler over controversial article

Joshua Butler’s excerpt from Beautiful Union that appeared as an article in TGC sparked immediate criticism on social media.

As the article went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to call out the author and the publication for releasing the piece:

Jeff Chu 朱天慧 @jeffchu I confess, and I repent: I did click on the link to that TGC article, and now I am in need of both cleansing and forgiveness. I confess, and I repent: I did click on the link to that TGC article, and now I am in need of both cleansing and forgiveness.

Bonhoeffer's Child @bonhoefferchild 1/ No matter what else is said about Butler's TGC article, one thing is certain: We'll be able to forever measure how men view and respect women by how they respond to that article. Frankly, any man who cheers it shouldn't be trusted around any female, of any age. 1/ No matter what else is said about Butler's TGC article, one thing is certain: We'll be able to forever measure how men view and respect women by how they respond to that article. Frankly, any man who cheers it shouldn't be trusted around any female, of any age.

Joe Thorn @joethorn To put it most simply, I believe the @TGC article in question breaks the third commandment. To put it most simply, I believe the @TGC article in question breaks the third commandment.

Amie (uh-ME, not Amy) @actressdancer78 Of all the highly problematic things in TGC's article, the one that really sticks in my craw is "Most Holy Place."

My holiness isn't limited to any particular body part. But if it was, why that one? Why is that the most important thing about me in God's eyes? Of all the highly problematic things in TGC's article, the one that really sticks in my craw is "Most Holy Place."My holiness isn't limited to any particular body part. But if it was, why that one? Why is that the most important thing about me in God's eyes?

Jason @TarkaJason @RickWarren It was so bad, they need to explain how in the world it made it past the editors. @RickWarren It was so bad, they need to explain how in the world it made it past the editors.

Mel Bjorgen @missionarymel @RickWarren I am so glad. It was highly inappropriate and in my opinion, tone deaf. @RickWarren I am so glad. It was highly inappropriate and in my opinion, tone deaf.

Notorious Klenda™ @KlauraLenda Brett McCracken, editor of TGC, deleted his tweet with a link to the Butler article calling it "a magnum opus".



No retraction. No response.



He really did think the conversation was over because *HE* was finished with it? Brett McCracken, editor of TGC, deleted his tweet with a link to the Butler article calling it "a magnum opus". No retraction. No response. He really did think the conversation was over because *HE* was finished with it?

Dave the Existentialist @DontDoHumanism



Yesterday, many people asked how the editor signed off on the article.



Well this is is how, this is the editor. Ha, looks like @TGC took down the article.Yesterday, many people asked how the editor signed off on the article.Well this is is how, this is the editor. Ha, looks like @TGC took down the article. Yesterday, many people asked how the editor signed off on the article. Well this is is how, this is the editor. https://t.co/RNbHPzWrgR

Jennifer Greenberg @JennMGreenberg What’s ironic is I was working on an article for TGC about learning to trust church people again.



Guess that one’s going to have to stew a little longer … What’s ironic is I was working on an article for TGC about learning to trust church people again.Guess that one’s going to have to stew a little longer …

In the wake of the backlash, the Gospel Coalition addressed the controversy and issued an official statement, saying:

“We recognize that the adapted excerpt from Josh Butler’s forthcoming book Beautiful Union lacked sufficient context to be helpful in this format.”

The publication also removed the article from its website but provided readers with a link leading to Josh Butler’s upcoming book.

