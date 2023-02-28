Who is Nick Kocher? Karen Gillan reveals marriage to partner, shares wedding photos

Karen Gillan, the 35-year-old Doctor Who star, married her long-term partner Nick Kocher in a private ceremony last May.

The star's Scottish wedding took place at Dunoon's Castle Toward with Holly Clark as their photographer. Pictures of Karen Gillan's low-key ceremony that were recently shared on Instagram had fans excited about the event.

After Gillan posted pictures of her wedding on Instagram, the comment section was flooded with congratulations and well wishes for the couple. However, fans were also left wondering how Karen Gillan's husband Nick Kocher was.

Nick Kocher and Karen Gillan tied the knot in a private ceremony

On May 14, 2022, Nick Kocher and Karen Gillan tied the knot in Scotland.

Nick, who writes for the likes of Saturday Night Live and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is fairly accomplished as an actor, too. Karen and Nick starred together in The Bubble on Netflix. Along with Brian Joseph McElhaney, Kocher is part of a comedy duo called BriTANick.

Nick Kocher married Karen Gillan last summer (Image via BriTANick)

BriTANick has a stage in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) as the eyewitnesses. The duo were also a part of Joss Whedon's remake of Much Ado About Nothing (2013) as The First and Second Watchmen.

They also appeared in Balls Out as Grant and Chance in 2014. However, it was their appearance on the TV show How I Met Your Mother (2014) in the episode Sunrise that caught the eye of many.

Meanwhile, Gillan has starred in Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy. The Marvel star is loved by her fans and her wedding created excitement among many who followed her.

As mentioned earlier, she took to Instagram to announce the wedding that took place last May.

She wore an Oscar de la Renta gown with a fitted bodice, and flowy train, and paired it with white heels and a diamante strap. According to her fans, the star's dress was one of the highlights of the grand wedding.

The pictures uploaded by Gillan also showed a bagpiper walking down the aisle and bridesmaids in brown silk dresses. Karen Gillan's husband wore a traditional Scottish kilt and sporran to commemorate the wedding in front of their close friends and family.

Fans suspected that the wedding took place when Gillan posted a picture of an emerald and diamond ring alongside a silver band back in November 2022. However, neither party had confirmed or denied the wedding nuptials.

Karen and Nick were spotted traveling by boat to their wedding venue but since they hadn't given any confirmation of the same, fans had no clue what was happening.

Fans are elated with the photos released from the wedding

Karen Gillan seemed to have a dream wedding in the interiors of Castle Toward. Wedding planner Sarah Haywood and photographer Holly Clark seemed to have done a marvelous job with Kocher and Gillan's wedding, according to fans.

The actress' fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple and to appreciate her wedding looks.

Karen Gillan Updates @kgupdates Congratulations to Karen Gillan & Nick Kocher on their wedding! 🤍 Congratulations to Karen Gillan & Nick Kocher on their wedding! 🤍 https://t.co/dIICv6v4vv

ً 🐛 @karengiIIn i’m so happy for her Guys I’m crying on a talk show years ago I remember Karen Gillan said “Whoever I marry has to wear a kilt” and look her husband actually did at their weddingi’m so happy for her Guys I’m crying on a talk show years ago I remember Karen Gillan said “Whoever I marry has to wear a kilt” and look her husband actually did at their wedding 😭😭😭 i’m so happy for her https://t.co/KFUuijHoDU

TheTimeyWimeyZone @MoffatEraWho Karen Gillan on her wedding day in 2022 #DoctorWho Karen Gillan on her wedding day in 2022 #DoctorWho https://t.co/M9twQwC11l

Karen Gillan Updates @kgupdates Karen on the morning of her wedding.



(Via: Holly Clark Photography) Karen on the morning of her wedding. (Via: Holly Clark Photography) https://t.co/2TEGjDOt9s

B ⚔️🗡️⚔️ @heylts_B Karen gillan in her wedding dress tho 🥰🥰🥰 Karen gillan in her wedding dress tho 🥰🥰🥰

The 19th-century venue did wonders for the entire wedding. Fans are excited to see the new set of pictures that they hope will be released soon by either Karen or Nick.

