What is Heavy Pepsi? Viral Missouri post sparks online speculation

A recent TikTok has gone viral where 'Heavy Pepsi' was mentioned. It was allegedly found in a vending machine in Central Missouri and TikTokers are trying to figure out what it is and what it contains.

In a recent release, Pepsi launched a new flavor called Peeps, which supposedly tastes like marshmallows with a small hint of vanilla. Coca-Cola has also hopped onto the list of recent releases with Move, a drink that many claim is similar to coconut.

However, 'Heavy Pepsi' isn't going viral for its flavor unlike the others, instead, people are confused about what it is.

Heavy Pepsi is just a concotion where the dose of syrup is more than normal

The TikTok video that is going viral shows a vending machine with two slots named as 'Pepsi' and it's heavy version. The overlay text on top reads:

“If you know, you know! Central Missouri thing."

The video features someone filling their cup with the viral drink three times and creates intrigue and gets people asking what is going on.

Other sodas were there too besides the PepsiCo drinks, but none of them were given the extra label 'Heavy'. The video has no extra context and the same shot also showcases Wild Cherry by PepsiCo.

The viral video has received more than 668,000 views since it was posted within the week.

There are, however, limited explanations by TikTokers for the Heavy drink. There have been claims that the supposedly made-up combination of the Coca-Cola competitor is apparently very popular among the people of Central Missouri. A lot of them, however, claimed that they had never heard about this variant.

However, those who have tried the drink say that the heavy drink is nothing but the original soda itself with a little added 'extra syrup'.

A few gas stations in the area sell these 'extra syrup' sodas by dubbing them 'heavy' because of the high concentration of syrup in them.

Other users have used the social media platform to make wild guesses, starting with how the drink has a small percentage of alcohol in it. This, however, is unlikely as they are sold publicly in gas stations.

Many residents of Missouri are still adamant that there is no such thing in their state since they haven't heard a chirp about it. One user wrote:

“I’ve lived in Missouri for 30 years and never seen it.”

Another added:

"Where in Central MO are you? I’ve never seen that. I’m in Rolla and also Jefferson my whole life.”

A small percentage of users are still confused about the heavy drink being manufactured by PepsiCo Inc. According to HITC, it isn't a drink made by one of the leading companies.

Uptill now, only one TikTok user has filmed the absurd drink and shared it on the social media platform. Many believe it isn't real and want more proof of its existence and availability in different parts of the state.

Some have noted that the vending machine in the viral video could be the only one in the country to dispense the new-found drink which is 'heavy'.

