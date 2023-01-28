Is Julia Fox autistic? Mascara TikTok drama explained as fans extend support 

TikTok’s mascara trend-cum-drama landed Julia Fox in deep waters after she misinterpreted a TikTok video where the creator, Conor Whipple, was talking about his experience with s*xual assault. In the video, Conor talked about how two girls harassed him s*xually and said:
“I gave this one girl mascara one time and it must’ve been so good that she decided that her and her friend should both try it without my consent.”
However, things became heated up when Julia Fox commented on the video, saying:
“Idk why but I don’t feel bad for u lol”
After this, many social media users criticized the actress by calling her “out of touch.” Soon enough, Fox again commented on the creator’s video, claiming that she was completely unaware of the mascara trend or what the creator was referring to. In the comments, she said:
“Hey babe I’m so sorry I really thought u were talking about mascara like as in make up. I’m sorry that happened to u.”
Furthermore, she also commented, saying how she thought that Conor, the creator of the mascara video, was talking about getting his makeup “Stolen.”
After the entire context of the situation was revealed, Julia deleted her comment, which had garnered thousands of responses criticizing her. Additionally, other social media users brought up Julia's autism. This was brought to light by Fox herself back in November 2022 when replying to a comment, Julia said:
“It’s my autism lol”
Hence, as per Julia’s comment on her video in November 2022, the actress does claim to be autistic.
What is the mascara trend on TikTok? Details explored after the Julia Fox drama made people wonder about its meaning
Much like most trends on the short video-sharing application, the mascara trend has suddenly become popular, and the creators cannot stop talking about it. If you are an avid TikToker, chances are that you might also have come across the mascara trend and fallen prey to the code word, just like Julia Fox! But to make things easier for you, the "mascara trend" has nothing to do with makeup or mascara.
It is a cryptic way for users to discuss their relationships and s*xual experiences and assaults. The trend does not just talk about assaults but also talks about past and present romantic relationships. All of this came after many viewers found the code word to represent s*x, as the social media platform does not allow the users to use the word, among many other cuss words.
An example of how people use the term “mascara” in their videos is how the user @emmthevergo used it in one of hers. Talking about s*x, she said:
“I’ve had my mascara since I was 14. I’m now 24. Only mascara I’ve ever tried but I know there’s nothing like this one anywhere else."
However, talking about Julia Fox, many netizens have come forward and appreciated her for being honest and apologizing to the content creator after she misinterpreted the meaning of mascara.
“A perfect example of an autistic person”: Social media users extend support after several bash Julia for misinterpreting the meaning of the TikTok trend
After Julia Fox misinterpreted the meaning of mascara in one of the TikTok videos where the creator was talking about his experience with s*xual assault, a few on social media stood by the actress and extended their support. One person on social media brought up how an autistic person would use a term like mascara and rarely understand the hidden meaning.
Others also highlighted how openly she talked about her autism.
Julia Fox also opened up about neurodivergent in a TikTok post last October, where she confessed to suffering from both ADHD and OCD.