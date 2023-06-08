Pat Robertson net worth: Media mogul's fortune explored as religious broadcaster dies aged 93

Religious broadcaster and political commentator Pat Robertson passed away on June 8, 2023, at 93. The Christian Broadcasting Network disclosed the news but did not state the cause of death. CelebrityNetWorth reported his net worth as $100 million. He was also the head of Regent University and the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Evangelist and missionary Franklin Graham paid tribute to Robertson on Facebook and wrote that Pat was a good friend to him, his mother, and their ministries.

Author Roberts Liardon shared a post on Facebook and described him as a pioneer of Christian television. Liardon wrote that Pat was a voice for right and a voice against wrong for their nation and added:

"Today we lost more then a man- we lost a aggressive warrior of the Lord. Praying for the Robertson family and the whole ministry team."

Pat Robertson's earnings were a result of his career as an entrepreneur and businessperson

Pat Robertson gained recognition over the years as the founder of different organizations, an author, and a host of the TV show The 700 Club. It helped him accumulate a lot of wealth, and CelebrityNetWorth reported that Robertson's net worth was around $100 million.

Robertson was the founder of the non-profit organization called Operation Blessing in 1978 and the conservative organization of Baptists and Protestants called the Christian Coalition of America in 1987.

Pat wrote a few books, like The New World Order, The End of the Age, and Miracles Can Be Yours Today. He was living in a mansion in Bath County, Virginia, spread over around 11,000 sq. ft. of land.

Pat Robertson pursued multiple careers over the years

Pat Robertson was born to musician Gladys Churchill and conservative Democratic Senator Absalom Robertson. He finished his schooling at McDonogh School and McCallie School and later enrolled at Washington University and Lee University.

He established the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960, which also launched a TV show titled The 700 Club. Robertson was the host of the show until 2021.

In 1977, Pat also founded the Christian Broadcasting Network University and the American Center for Law & Justice. He joined the world of politics in the 80s and was a part of Ronald Reagan's Victims of Crime Task Force and the Governor's Council of Economic Advisors in Virginia.

Pat was also involved in a few controversies for making wrong statements against different religions and being against the rights of LGBTQIA+ and women. There were claims that his business, Operation Blessing, assisted him in making significant personal earnings.

Robertson is survived by his four children, who were born from his marriage to Amelia Elmer. The duo tied the knot in 1954, and Elmer passed away in 2022.

