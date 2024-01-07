“Pathetic acting”: Internet calls out MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart for crying on air while remembering the events of January 6th

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart's latest segment has invited online criticism. In an interview with former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone regarding the January 6, 2021, Capitol attacks, MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart could be seen crying as he thanked Fanone for his service during the riots. Fanone was a victim of the Capitol Insurrection.

Netizens claimed that the host was trying to manipulate the audience by producing fake emotions. Social media users trolled the news host for his allegedly manufactured emotions. One X user commented:

Netizens claim Jonathan Capehart faked his tears

On January 6, 2023, the third anniversary of the January 6 attacks on the Capitol allegedly instigated by former president Donald Trump, former DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone appeared on MSNBC's The Saturday Show, hosted by Jonathan Capehart. Fanone was present during the insurrection riots and was reportedly viciously attacked, leading to a heart attack and even a brain injury.

Right after introducing Fanone to the home audience, Capehart, who appeared to be emotional, said, "I'm gonna try to get through this" and added:

"Thank you for what you did, three years ago today."

Capehart asked Fanone what his thoughts were during this third anniversary. The latter replied:

"We are still in the midst of the same fight that began on January 6, 2021, and we have a lot at stake in this country and I think that it deserves every American's attention."

Jonathan Capehart segment did not manage to move a lot of social media users, who accused the MSNBC host of faking his emotions and manipulating the people. Some even claimed that the tissue used by Capehart was a ready-to-go prop. The host was also on the receiving end of a barrage of troll gifs, all aimed at his crying.

One netizen claimed that Capehart was "working on his next Academy Award." Another netizen called Capehart one of the many "liars and propagandists."

Michael Fanone was violently assaulted during the January 6 insurrection

Back on January 6, 2021, Michael Fanone, a Metropolitan Police officer who had self-deployed following calls for assistance, was met with violence from the insurrectionists. He was reportedly thrashed with pipes, dragged down the stairs, tased, sprayed with chemicals, and even had his own gun pointed at him.

As a result of the attacks, Fanone suffered a wide range of injuries, ranging from mild to life-threatening. He received a concussion, burns, a heart attack, and a traumatic brain injury. He also ended up with PTSD because of the attacks. Fanone, along with his fellow officers and victims of the riot, testified to the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack.

On Saturday's segment, Jonathan Capehart showed Michael Fanone a video of Trump defending criminally charged Capitol rioters in a recent Iowa rally, where he called the charged rioters who received lengthy sentences as "hostages" and asked Fanone how damaging this was.

Fanone simply stated that the individuals received lengthy sentences as they "engaged in an insurrection" and directed violent actions toward law enforcement officers. Fanone told Jonathan Capehart that it was "clear" that they "deserve the sentences that they received."

Fanone insinuated that Trump was essentially telling Americans that he would even pardon insurrectionists if they committed violent acts on his behalf.