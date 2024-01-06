Who is Harry Dunn? Former Capitol police officer who fought against the Jan 6 attack announces congressional run

Harry Dunn, a former Capitol police officer who defended the Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection announced on Friday, January 5, 2024, that he was running for Congress. Dunn is running as a Democrat candidate to represent Maryland's 3rd Congressional District. He announced on X along with a video, that he was running to stop "Trump's MAGA extremists".

Dunn, who resigned from the Capitol police force last month, has always been outspoken about the violence and racial profiling that he and his fellow officers endured during the insurrection. He even gave a detailed emotional testimony regarding his experiences at the committee hearing in 2021.

"We've got a democracy to protect": What Harry Dunn said in his congressional run announcement

On January 5, Harry Dunn released a social media post with the following caption:

"On January 6th, I defended our democracy from insurrectionists as a Capitol Police Officer. After, President Biden honored me with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Today, I’m running for Congress to stop Trump's MAGA extremists & ensure it never happens again."

Dunn even released a video alongside the statement, in which he was seen walking and talking amidst a recreation of the January 6 attacks. He stated that his oath to protect the Constitution allowed him to protect "some members of Congress" who he alleged were "bigots who helped fan the flames" of the insurrection.

He argued that he put country above self, but some of the Congress members did not. He criticized the people who "stood behind" the officers, while they protected them for standing behind Trump and voting to acquit him. He also called out Congress representatives for denying the "violence and trauma" that led to the death of his fellow officers.

He then added that he could not stay quiet and watch, and hence used his voice to speak out, eventually leaving the force after 15 years of service and deciding to run for Congress. He proclaimed:

"We can't ever let this happen again. And you've heard it from Trump himself, he is hell-bent on finishing what he started this day."

He added:

"I'm stepping into a new road today, but I can't do it alone. I believe every one of us has a role to play in this fight. So join me. We've got a democracy to protect."

Harry Dunn's account of January 6

Former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn is well-known for his outspoken criticism of the January 6, 2021, insurrection and former president Donald Trump. Dunn, who was part of the capitol police during the insurrection, helped defend it from the rioters. Dunn fought off the rioters while guarding a stairwell with injured officers and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

He later advocated for the formation of a committee investigating the January 6 attack and was there in attendance when the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack was approved by the U.S House.

During the July 2021 hearing, Harry Dunn gave an emotional and detailed testimony of what he and his fellow officers experienced during the insurrection.

He told the committee that both the Capitol police and the Metropolitan police were fighting hand-to-hand with rioters. He further told the New York Times that at the end of the day, his hands and knuckles were bloody from the fighting. He stated during the trial:

"I witnessed the rioters using all kinds of weapons against officers, including flagpoles, metal bike racks that they had torn apart, and various kinds of projectiles."

He added:

"Officers were being bloodied in the fighting. Many were screaming, and many were blinded and coughing from chemical irritants being sprayed in their faces."

The rioters carried MAGA and Confederate flags. Harry Dunn stated to the New York Times that he was called the n-word by over 20 people. He told the outlet:

"A lot of us Black officers fought a different battle than everybody else fought. That’s when I said, ‘Is this America?’ and I started crying. Tears are coming down my face. ‘Is this America?’ "

Harry Dunn also reportedly endured psychological trauma from the event and even sought psychotherapy. He released a memoir, named Standing My Ground, in October of last year, before resigning from the Capitol police a couple of months later. Dunn told CBS in 2023 that Donald Trump should be arrested for his role in the insurrection.

Harry Dunn was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in December 2022. He also received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden on January 6, 2023, two years after the insurrections.