"Peach tree dish": Memes galore as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes viral after reportedly mispronouncing 'petri dish'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone viral after saying "peach tree dish" instead of "petri dish" during an MTG Live speech.
Previously there were the "gazpacho" cops. Now, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made another equally amusing vocabulary gaffe in an attempt to get across her latest conspiratorial claims about Democrats and "fake meat," which she claims is manufactured in a "peach tree dish."
Greene made the claim on the most recent broadcast of MTG Live, the streaming broadcast that airs on her social media page.
She said:
“Which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat this fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish. So you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body that’ll say ‘No, don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake burger,'”
Twitter users were amused by her use of the phrase "peach tree dish."
The billionaire co-founder of Microsoft has urged wealthy countries to stop eating beef due to the environmental cost of its production. In an interview with the MIT Technology Review in February 2021 to promote his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Gates stated:
"I don't think the poorest 80 countries will be eating synthetic meat."
Off-camera, a person can be heard laughing before the video cuts out. Following the release of the video, the Georgia representative was mocked, and her intelligence was called into question on Twitter.
Netizens react to Marjorie Taylor Greene's "peach tree dish" gaffe
Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest speech gaffe has gone viral on social media. The Georgia representative claimed in the video that the government wants to monitor every aspect of American life.
The clip gained 1.2 million views on Twitter due to her mispronunciation of petri dish as a "peach tree dish" while promoting a new conspiracy theory.
Greene also has Donald Trump's support, which is a tremendous plus. During her re-election campaign, the former president endorsed her, calling her "a warrior for Congress."
Greene, like Trump, has a reputation for generating headlines with her linguistic gaffes, which can be amusing or terrifying. She brought up issues with "Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police" during an interview regarding the January 6 committee in February 2022. People were left shaking their heads in bewilderment when the Nazi secret police and the cold tomato soup dish were mixed up.
Greene has been permanently banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, so the congresswoman is unlikely to see these comments. Despite Greene's absence from the social media platform, the video of her speaking about Bill Gates' "peach tree dish" burgers has received over three million views as of publication.