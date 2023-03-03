Peak bloom cherry blossoms dates in DC: All you need to know

The National Park Service announced on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, that DC's cherry blossoms will witness peak bloom in late March this year. They said that it is expected to take place from March 22, 2023, to March 25, 2023.

The National Park Service (NPS) also shared a tweet about the same, informing visitors who are planning their trips to be ready for the blossoms.

NPS also shared a Facebook post in which they said that it is the period of time when:

"70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms – the most common variety – are open, creating gorgeous clouds of white and pink flowers floating around the Tidal Basin.”

Earlier, NPS gave an update on the peak cherry blossom season by sharing a picture of the green buds on the Yoshino cherry tree. The update informed people about what was happening and said that this marks the first of six stages on the way to peak bloom.

Netizens elated after learning about the dates of DC's peak cherry blossoms season

While the peak bloom season will take place in March this year, it happened around late March-early April in 2018 and 2019. However, in 1990, the season began in mid-March and was reportedly the earliest peak bloom recorded so far.

Once the NPS shared the announcement, netizens were delighted to learn the dates of the cherry blossom season in DC. They took to social media to share posts about their excitement.

Claire Anderson @ClaireFox5DC



The Cherry Blossom Bus Tour has made it's way from Boston to The Tidal Basin, & this morning we find out when peak bloom is expected!



Who's ready for the DC Cherry Blossoms?! The Cherry Blossom Bus Tour has made it's way from Boston to The Tidal Basin, & this morning we find out when peak bloom is expected!

Brax🧸 @lifeofbrax There are cherry blossom trees already blooming in DC

Adam Longo @adamlongoTV

PEAK BLOOM IS COMING! @NationalMallNPS says DC's iconic cherry blossom trees will hit peak bloom March 22-25!

olneyplace @OlneyPlace Cherry blossom season with DC's favorite park ranger

Disruptive Historian @tanyadebose Not a big fan of the DC area because they will mow you down with a scooter, bikes or skates. But their "tree game" is off the chain! Look at these beautiful cherry blossom trees smiling at me. Hey y'all hey. #treetherapy

ni @itsnifahni DC's cherry blossom season is so beautiful

Here's what you need to know about DC's springtime tradition

In 1912, Japan gifted around 3,000 cherry blossom trees to Washington. This marked the beginning of "spring with an explosion of life and color that surrounds the Tidal Basin in a sea of pale pink and white blossoms."

It is to be noted that this gift from Japan to the US was a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

The National Cherry Blossoms Festival is a yearly festival and this year, it is scheduled to take place from March 20 to April 16.

The opening ceremony of the cherry blossoms festival will take place on March 25, 2023, and the Kite festival will take place on March 25. Meanwhile, PetalPaloozaa will take place on April 8, 2023 and the parade will take place on April 15, 2023.

According to NPS, the cherry blossom trees bloom for several days and the blooming season totally depends on the weather conditions. It was also mentioned that cooler weather conditions helps to extend the period of cherry blossoms. Whereas, if the weather is warm then that can speed up the blossoms.

As mentioned earlier, the cherry blossom season will begin on March 22, 2023. People who want to witness it can make their way to the DC area between March 25, 2023, and April 16, 2023.

