Pedro Pascal gives thrilling update on The Last of Us season 2 filming

After the highly acclaimed season one, fans are highly excited for The Last of Us season 2, and star Pedro Pascal has given a thrilling update that will have many happy. With the filming for season 2 already underway, Pascal recently told Deadline that the shoot is "going amazing" and offered further updates on the season.

The Last of Us season 2 will adapt events from The Last of Us Part II video game. With how the show adapted the first game, many are excited to see what shape the second game's story might take as a show. With Pascal having just won his first SAG Award for playing Joel, the actor was quick to share what playing Joel has been like and reflected on his time on the show.

The Last of Us season 2 was heavily affected by the writers' and actors' strike in 2023. The show was supposed to begin filming the new season earlier, but everything was delayed due to the strikes, and the show was pushed back into 2025. However, Pedro's comments suggest that everything is on track with the new season of The Last of Us.

Following his SAG Award win for playing Joel, Pascal shared new details with Deadline regarding The Last of Us season 2. He said:

“Filming is going amazing, it’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2.”

He added:

“It’s incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they’re working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible."

Those who have played The Last of Us Part II already know what's coming for Joel. While we won't spoil the surprise for fans who have not played the game and are anticipating The Last of Us season 2, Pascal spoke about what it has been like playing Joel and reflected on his time on the show.

“Stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new. I’ve never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it.”

Pascal later credited the role for being something he would be "thinking about" for the rest of his life.

What can fans expect from The Last of Us season 2?

Fans can expect the season to be more focused on Ellie (Bella Ramsey). The game's story, which it will be adapting, is about the cycle of revenge, which saw Ellie go on a revenge mission to Seattle to bring one Abby Anderson to justice for the pain she had caused her.

Abby will be played by Booksmart star Kaitlyn Denver, who will be the main antagonist of the season. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's Joel and Ellie will also be joined by Gabriel Luna, who will return to play Tommy. Meanwhile, Young Mazino and Isabela Merced will join the show as Jesse and Dina. Catherine O'Hara has also been cast in the season in an unknown role.

The Last of Us season 2 premieres in 2025 on MAX.