Pentagon's Hui confirmed to resume activities with his group following his elimination from the Boys Planet finale

On April 24, 2023, Pentagon's Hui went on Instagram to express his feelings through a handwritten letter to fans regarding both his elimination from the survival show, Boys Planet, and his continuation of activities with the K-pop group. In the finale episode of Mnet's survival show, it was revealed that Hui wouldn't be making his debut into ZEROBASEONE following his rank at #13.

Many were extremely saddened about the same since the idol was genuinely interested and enthusiastically participated throughout the duration of the show. However, with the hope that they'd see him return to Pentagon and resume his schedule with the group, they were consoled. Hui's Instagram letter confirming the same was a relief to fans.

"I will show you a lot cooler and newer sides of myself soon": What did Pentagon's Hui write in his letter?

Soon after the release of the Boys Planet finale, where the debut lineup didn't include Pentagon's Hui, the idol took to social media to post a letter about his next steps and his experience on the show.

He also expressed his gratitude for his fans, who stuck with him through everything. Here's an official translation of the letter, as per allkpop:

"Hello, this Hui (Lee Hoe Taek). Thank you so much for giving me so much love and support during (Boys Planet). It seems that every single word of love from you has become my courage and strength, giving me all the reasons to take a step forward even when I feel exhausted."

His letter continued:

"As it was a challenge that I chose with a lot of worries, it seems that I desperately focused everyday with a heart that sincerely hoped that it would be a good choice at the moment when this challenge was over. Thanks to you walking alongside me as a reliable support and companion while walking on such a path, I feel like I am able to become the happiest person in the word and finish this challenge. Once again I sincerely thank all of you who made it all possible."

He then moved on to talk about his stance regarding his activities with Pentagon, the group that he previously debuted with:

"Now, not as trainee Lee Hoe Taek, but as a Pentagon member and artist Hui, I will show you a lot cooler and newer sides of myself soon. You know there are still a lot of great images left that I haven't shown you yet right? Haha. It ain't over 'til it's over."

Pentagon's Hui concluded his letter with a wish to "share all the love and happiness" he has received so far from his fans and thanking them for the same.

Although Pentagon's Hui could not debut with the new Boys Planet group, his promise of releasing more content for fans keeps them looking forward and eagerly anticipating what he has in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes