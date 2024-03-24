"People with power need to lead by example.”: Leah McSweeney calls out Andy Cohen over Kate Middleton comment

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney and Andy Cohen's long-standing feud has taken another turn, this time involving Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

After the reveal of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, several celebrities and netizens have been backtracking on the jokes made about the princess’s hypothetical condition when she was allegedly missing.

Several others on the internet have taken the opportunity to call out the people who made the jokes for their apparent lack of empathy for the princess. Among those is Leah McSweeney, who also has an ongoing lawsuit against Andy Cohen.

Leah McSweeney has also filed a lawsuit against Andy Cohen before the Kate Middleton conflict

After a video was revealed of Prince William and Princess Catherine walking at a farm stand in Windsor, many people, including Andy, expressed apprehension and disbelief, refusing to believe that it was the real Kate Middleton.

Many had claimed it was a doppelganger or yet another edit. Cohen had shared the post, with the comment,

"That ain't Kate..."

Andy Cohen has also made repeated mentions of the rumors of infidelity between Prince William and Kate Middleton on his podcast, prior to Middleton’s shocking announcement.

Leah McSweeney turned to Instagram stories to call out Cohen, claiming he loves viciously going after women, and asked him to apologize.

On Friday, she posted:

“Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women and Kate Middleton is no exception,”

She finished by calling on people in power to practice better leadership.

“I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis he will muster up the decency to apologize to her. People with power need to lead by example.”

Leah McSweeney has been a vocal supporter of Kate Middleton, ever since the beginning of the social media turmoil.

She had posted a picture of the princess on Instagram, with the caption:

“Please leave this woman alone everybody. Yes she is a princess but she’s also a human being. Have we not learned anything by now? Has social media destroyed empathy? The amount of jokes, and gossip about someone who is dealing with a medical situation and wants privacy Regardless of their nature of celebrity is so disheartening. I hope she gets well soon.”

McSweeney and Cohen are also involved in a lawsuit. The Real Housewives star filed a suit last month, alleging that Cohen likes to snort cocaine with some of the “Housewives” stars.

She also claims that he’s tried to exploit her substance issues and mental health struggles in an attempt to drive up ratings.

Andy Cohen has denied all claims and has called the lawsuit a “shakedown,” claiming that McSweeney is trying to “force an unjustified settlement”

Cohen is just one of many celebrities to find themselves in hot waters after the Princess of Wales’ cancer announcement. Blake Lively apologized for cracking a joke about Middleton's photoshopped family picture.

On Mother’s Day, Lively had posted an obviously edited picture of herself by the pool to promote her products, and had made a reference to Kate Middleton’s post. Post the diagnosis, the actress took to Instagram stories to apologize.

The original post was also deleted.