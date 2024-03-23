Ons Jabeur's choice of words while sending her best wishes to Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis has, unfortunately, left tennis fans disappointed.

After a brief period out of the public spotlight, Kate Middleton recently announced through an official video that she is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer cells were found in her abdomen during a surgery.

Jabeur took to social media to wish her well soon after, using the term "Royal Highness" -- the official style she assumed (Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge) after her marriage to Prince Williams, the Prince of Wales.

"Your Royal Highness, thinking of you and sending you hugs of comfort. Wishing you a speedy recovery," Ons Jabeur wrote.

However, fans on Twitter did not like Jabeur using the term, as they felt it was an endorsement of the Monarchy, and by extension, their colonialist past. While Ons Jabeur's home country of Tunisia was not a British colony, it was under French rule until its independence in 1956.

"Your royal highness ???? Girlie you are from a country that suffered from colonialism," one fan wrote.

With Tunisia's Independence Day occuring just three days ago (March 20), the former World No. 2's phrasing became all the more contentious.

"Independence day was three days ago," another fan pointed out.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Ons Jabeur was joined by the likes of Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker in sending best wishes to Kate Middleton

Ons Jabeur was not the only tennis player who wished Kate Middleton a speedy recovery after her cancer diagnosis. 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova, a cancer survivor herself, took to social media to offer her support to the Princess of Wales, writing:

"We wish her good health and a cancer free body soon!!!" Navratilova said.

Wimbledon's official Twitter handle wished Middleton good health as well, a message six-time Boris Becker echoed.

"The thoughts of everyone at the All England Club are with our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales, HRH The Prince of Wales and their family at this time. We wish The Princess of Wales the very best as she takes the time she needs to make a full recovery," Wimbledon tweeted.

"Absolutely," Becker added to the post.

WTA founder Billie Jean King also added her encouragement to the Duchess of Cambridge, sending her love and best wishes.

"Sending our love, support and best wishes for a full and complete recovery to Catherine, The Princess of Wales," King wrote.