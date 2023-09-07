"Petition to cancel this before it gets released": Twitter not impressed with Spy Kids reboot trailer

After some months of speculation, it was finally confirmed that a Spy Kids reboot, titled Spy Kids: Armageddon, was actually happening, much to the amazement of the fans of the iconic franchise. However, coming years after the original trilogy, this reboot has a lot to shoulder, including the hopes of an entire generation that grew up watching the original set of films.

A new trailer for the film just dropped online ahead of its September 22, 2023, release date, and it seems that fans are not getting exactly what they desired out of the film. Apart from raising questions about the need for a reboot, many fans shared their frustration on social media sites such as X.

A large part of this comes from the existing fandom of Spy Kids, who do not want to distort the memory of the beloved franchise, something that has seen many such reboots and sequels receive negative responses on social media sites like Twitter (now known as X).

Fans of the franchise emphasize that Spy Kids does not need a reboot

Spy Kis: Armageddon may turn out to be better than the original films, which received great acclaim in their time. However, the persisting question among fans is about whether the film needed a reboot at all. After all, it is a franchise that concluded in 2011.

Moreover, fans were concerned about how the new cast would live up to the original cast members of Spy Kids, who became cult figures after their appearance in the original four films.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is co-produced and directed by Robert Rodriguez, who co-wrote it with Racer Max. The film stars film stars Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson.

It will premiere on September 22, 2023, on Netflix. As such, the film will reportedly not get a theatrical release.