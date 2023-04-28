"Pick a lane, dude": Joe Rogan thrashed online for criticizing Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light ad

US commentator Joe Rogan made a controversial statement as he addressed the controversy surrounding trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light's collaboration. During an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Rogan made fun of Bud Light and Mulvaney. He called the trans influencer an "attention-seeking wh*re" as he and his podcast guest Sam Tallent sipped on Bud Light.

As soon as Rogan said it, people on social media called him out and expressed their outrage. One comment even went on to say, "Pick a lane, dude!"

Social media users are asking Joe to pick a side, as earlier, when Bud Light collaborated with Dylan Mulvaney, Rogan appreciated the advertisement. On his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"What they’re [Bud Light] doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why, if something is good, do you give a fu*k who’s got it?"

Budweiser recently released a new commercial in which the beer company's Clydesdale horses were seen traveling from New York City to the Grand Canyon. The animals were seen galloping through America's heartland, past national monuments, soldiers, and farmers, and the narrator was heard saying a patriotic message, "This is a story bigger than beer."

Soon after that, on the latest episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, he took a dig at Budweiser and Dylan Mulvaney.

Joe Rogan accused Budweiser of trying to repair its reputation following Dylan Mulvaney's fallout

Joe Rogan expressed his displeasure with Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney in his latest podcast and said that the company is going to change that with this crazy attention wh*re on day 365 of being a woman.

He further said:

"It's so stupid and cliche. It fuc*ing — it hurts my feelings. It's so dumb. This is a company in deep sh*t, bro."

"It's like the fu*king dumbest, pro-America rah rah [ad]. Like, we don't know who you really are now?"

He then said:

"This is a company in deep sh*t. Look, you got the prairies, the ocean, you got a Clydesdale running down the street. I would respect this if they had this and then Dylan Mulvaney just starts cartwheeling it into the frame."

The 55-year-old podcast giant further made fun of the Budweiser advertisement and said that it looked like it was made by artificial intelligence (AI) because it seemed generally patriotic.

"That's probably a ChatGPT 4.0 version of the perfect American commercial," Rogan said. "That's really what it is. That sh*t didn't have anything to do with drinking Bud Light either, by the way. That was like—that made me wanna move to Montana. Like, you wanna be in the mountains and see the dust and sh*t. But it's so obvious what they're doing. They're trying to like—they needed to let that sit for a little bit."

Joe Rogan earlier called Dylan Mulvaney a person who was craving attention and labeled the controversy surrounding that goofy

In the mid-April episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe stated that the controversy is goofy and Dylan is someone who is just craving attention.

He further said that the thing about Dylan Mulvaney is like, it's just someone who wants a lot of attention. While trying to reach a different audience, you are paying that person a lot of attention.

