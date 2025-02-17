Pilot presumed dead as wreckage of a missing plane found in the woods in Flagler County, Florida — Everything to know

The 10-seat Cessna 208 plane that went missing on February 14 was found on Saturday in a wooded area in Flagler County. The pilot was the sole passenger, and his body was found in the wreckage. According to Fox's report published on February 15, the plane was flying from Sebastian to Palatka. On Friday, the air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft and then failed to reach the pilot.

Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press conference that the aircraft was in the worst condition. It appears the plane hit the ground straight down. He also revealed that it was booked for skydiving in Palatka. The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing, as the reason behind the crash is uncertain.

According to the Fox report, Rook Nelson, the president of EagleAir Transport, gave a statement confirming that the plane was from their company. Nelson said,

"We became aware around 8 pm last night that there was an incident involving one of our aircraft. Around 6 pm, an experienced pilot departed Sebastian, FL, en route to Palatka. The aircraft did not make it to its destination for unknown reasons."

Nelson assured that they will cooperate with the local and federal authorities in the investigation.

"We have very little information beyond this and are working with local and federal authorities in the ongoing investigation."

On February 16, First Coast News reported that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that the wreckage would be transported to a facility in Jacksonville, where it would be inspected. The media outlet reported that the inspection could take 12 to 24 months.

Last month 67 victims passed away in the Delaware plane crash

American Airlines Plane And Black Hawk Helicopter Crash Near Reagan National Airport - (Image via Getty)

On January 30, a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane midair, causing it to crash into the Potomac River. All 60 passengers and four crew members on the flight and three soldiers passed away in the accident.

Flying from Wichita, Kansas, the aircraft had more than a dozen young figure skating athletes and their family members. Delaware senator Chris Coons shared his condolences on his X handle. He mentioned the young figure skating partners Sean Kay and Angela Yang, as well as their coach Sasha Kirsanov. Coons wrote,

"I’m devastated to hear the news that at least three Delawareans died during last night’s air collision. Sasha Kirsanov, Sean Kay, and Angela Yang went to Wichita to pursue their passion for figure skating. It is a tragedy that none of them returned home to our state. Delaware is a state of neighbors, and tonight we hold all of our neighbors a little closer."

According to a AP News report dated February 15, the National Transportation Safety Board's Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy told reporters on February 14 that the helicopter pilot could not hear air traffic control telling them to fly behind the plane. Because the transmission was interrupted, the collision occurred. Homendy said,

"That transmission was interrupted -– it was stepped on."

The investigation of the Flagler County and Delaware crashes is ongoing. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is looking into it.

