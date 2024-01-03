"Pitbull x Andrew Tate hybrid": Jada Pinkett Smith gets savagely trolled online over viral leg warmers selfie

Jada Pinkett Smith has left the internet in a tizzy after she recently took to the social networking site to debut her latest fashion obsession, which caused an uproar online. Many could not help but compare the Hollywood talk-show host to rapper Fat Joe. At the time of writing this article, the former had not addressed the online discussion.

The Girls Trip actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself posing in a deer-print bubble jacket, white pants, denim leg warmers and New Balance sneakers. She also showed off her new shaved hairdo with bold aviator sunglasses and gold earrings.

Jada Pinkett Smith captioned the post:

“I think jean leg warmers is where it’s at for me in 2024.”

The Red Table Talk series host also took to Instagram just days ago to share a closer look at her gold and pink-toned hair.

Many found Jada Pinkett Smith’s latest photo comparable to rapper Fat Joe. It appeared as if they were drawing comparisons to their similar shaved heads. Others also believed that she seemed to resemble rapper Pitbull and controversial internet personality, Andrew Tate. One tweet read:

Netizen compares the actress to other bald-headed celebrities (Image via X)

At the time of writing this article, the Instagram was a topic of discussion on X (formerly known as Twitter) as well.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s latest selfie sparks wild reactions online

Internet users relentlessly blasted the 53-year-old across social media platforms. Many believed that she was attempting to mimic Tupac Shakur with her most recent outfit. Some also compared her to other celebrities with shaved and bald heads. Will Smith was brought up numerous times in multiple reactions as well.

A few internet reactions read:

Netizens react to the viral picture of the actress (Image via X)

Netizens react to the viral picture of the actress (Image via X)

Netizens react to the viral picture of the actress (Image via X)

Netizens react to the viral picture of the actress (Image via X)

Netizens react to the viral picture of the actress (Image via X)

Netizens react to the viral picture of the actress (Image via X)

Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia in the past. She revealed last summer that her hair was trying to “make a come back” while she was battling the disease.

Due to her significant hair loss, she debuted a fresh buzzcut in July 2021 and revealed to her followers that she was inspired by her daughter Willow Smith, whose shaved hairdo is recognized by many.

In 2023, she became the center of controversies during the promotion of her memoir, Worth. The actress shared shocking details about her marriage to Will Smith and also revealed that they had been separated since 2016, but had never filed for a divorce.

Many were stunned to learn that Jada and Will Smith were not together when the latter infamously got banned from the Academy Awards after slapping comedian Chris Rock, who cracked a joke about Jada’s alopecia onstage.